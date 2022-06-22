ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Heath Hembree: Designated for assignment

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hembree was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday. Hembree returned from...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Mariners' Ty France placed on 10-day IL with left elbow sprain

The news that France is IL-bound comes as no surprise. On Thursday, France left the Mariners' 2-1 victory over the Oakland A's in the fifth inning after a collision at first base with Oakland's Sheldon Neuse. France may have avoided the worst, telling MLB.com he was feeling better and optimistic...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Hits for cycle

Hays went 4-for-4 to hit for the cycle while driving in three and scoring three runs Wednesday against the Nationals. Hays' performance was even more impressive given that the game ended after six innings due to rain. He has 10 homers on the season, five of which have come across 19 starts in June, during which he's also driven in 18 and scored 14 runs. Hays is quietly having an excellent campaign, maintaining a .287 average with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI across 271 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mark Appel: Receiving call to big leagues

Appel is expected to be called up by the Phillies ahead of Saturday's game against the Padres, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Connor Brogdon is headed to the COVID-19 injured list, and Appel, who was originally the No. 1 overall pick by the Astros in 2013, is poised to receive his first promotion to the big leagues as a result. The 30-year-old ended a three-year retirement in 2021, and he's pitched well at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season with a 1.61 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 28 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Yields five runs in loss

Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: First extra-base hit

Montero went 1-for-4 with a double Thursday against the Marlins. Montero picked up his first start since being recalled June 21, playing first base and hitting eighth. He led off the sixth inning with a double -- the first extra-base hit of his big-league career -- but was ultimately stranded there. Montero appears to be stuck occupying a small-side platoon role, as all four of his starts this season have come with a southpaw on the mound.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Matt Bush: Won't open Saturday

Bush was scratched from Saturday's start against the Nationals for undisclosed reasons, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Bush was slated to serve as the opener for Saturday's contest, but he was scratched about an hour before first pitch. Brett Martin will instead open on the mound for the Rangers.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft grades: Indiana Pacers select Bennedict Mathurin with No. 6 overall pick

The Indiana Pacers have selected Bennedict Mathurin with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Mathurin's offense should translate very well to the NBA. He brings the two most important traits any prospect can have: a great jump shot and excellent athleticism. They helped him average 17.7 points per game last on strong shooting numbers across the board, and even if he's not a point guard, he still contributed a steady 2.5 assists per game. That's valuable supplementary ball-handling, and the total package should make Mathurin a strong offensive fit from day one.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Celtics' Trevion Williams: Inks deal with Boston

Williams signed a Summer League deal with the Celtics on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports. Williams went undrafted Thursday, but he'll still get a chance to compete for an NBA roster spot during Summer League. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged over 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in each of his final three seasons at Purdue.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Khalifa Diop: Drafted No. 39 by Cleveland

Diop was selected by the Cavaliers with the 39th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Diop, a towering big man from Senegal, has been playing in the ACB league in Spain. Profiling as a traditional, rim-running big, he'll join a frontcourt rotation of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love -- that is, if he joins the Cavs in 2022-23.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Walker Kessler: Heading to Minnesota at No. 22

Kessler was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Timberwolves. Arguably the best shot blocker in the draft, Kessler swatted away 4.6 shots in 25.5 minutes per game for Auburn, not to mention 1.1 steals, helping him secure SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He also contributed 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. Ultimately, he projects as a rim protector who can finish around the basket.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Taken with first pick of Round 2

Nembhard was selected by the Pacers with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. One of the top guards in college basketball last season, Nembhard averaged 11.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 32 games for Gonzaga. At 6-foot-5, Nembhard offers good size at the point guard spot, and he projects to provide depth for a Pacers team that will enter the summer flush with guard depth. Earlier Thursday, the Pacers selected Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin with the sixth overall pick.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Powers offense in win

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Thursday's 4-0 win over the White Sox. Rutschman opened the scoring with his fourth-inning blast, and he added the RBI double as insurance in the sixth. The top prospect is starting to put bat to ball effectively, as he's notched two homers and five doubles in his last seven contests while going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .222/.287/.394 with a pair of homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 108 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Homers, plates four

Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins. Gonzalez hit a two-run home run to give the Guardians a lead in the seventh inning and added a two-run single in the ninth to tie the game again. He came around to score on an Owen Miller sacrifice fly for the winning run. Over his last five games, Gonzalez has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with his first two homers, six RBI and five runs scored. The rookie outfielder is up to a .333/.363/.500 slash line with 13 RBI, 12 runs and 10 doubles in 24 contests overall. With Oscar Mercado designated for assignment Tuesday, Gonzalez appears to have full control of an everyday role in right field going forward, though Franmil Reyes could draw some starts there when he's not the designated hitter.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Sits due to knee issue

Buxton did not play in Wednesday's loss to Cleveland due to knee soreness, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Wolfson reports Buxton's knee flared up and has been an issue for a while. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game the center fielder wanted to play Wednesday but couldn't move around well enough to be available, according to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. It's not yet clear if Buxton will be able to take the field for Thursday's series finale against the Guardians.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Guardians' Yohan Ramirez: Called up from Triple-A

The Guardians recalled Ramirez from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Fellow reliever Anthony Castro was sent down to Triple-A in a corresponding move, paving the way for Ramirez to join the big club for the first time since Cleveland acquired him from Seattle on May 16. Over his nine appearances after reporting to Columbus, Ramirez gave up three earned runs on two hits and eight walks while striking out 11.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Ismael Kamagate: Selected by Nuggets in Round 2

Kamagate was selected by the Nuggets with the 46th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The big man spent last season playing for Paris Basketball in France, where he averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 boards and 1.6 blocks in 27.1 minutes per game. Chances are, the Nuggets will stash Kamagate overseas for at least one more year before bringing him over to the NBA.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Knocks in two Wednesday

Thompson went 1-for-2 with a two-run double in a win over the Reds on Wednesday. After playing for Los Angeles from 2016-17, Thompson was acquired by the team Monday and added to the active roster Tuesday. He didn't start in Wednesday's contest, but the outfielder came on as a pinch hitter for Eddy Alvarez in the sixth inning. Thompson struck out in that at-bat but made his mark on the game in eighth, belting a two-run double to right field. He could be in line to pick up a few starts while Mookie Betts (rib) remains on the injured list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Donovan Walton: Summoned from minors

The Giants recalled Walton from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Thursday's game in Atlanta. Walton will assume the 26-man active roster spot of outfielder Luis Gonzalez (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Gonzalez had been filling a near-everyday role in the corner outfield for the Giants, but Walton is more likely to serve as a utility man while he's up with the big club than as a replacement for Gonzalez in the lineup. San Francisco could get another lefty-hitting corner outfielder in LaMonte Wade (knee) back from the IL as soon as this weekend, in which case Walton would be a candidate to head back to Triple-A.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Staying in rotation

Manager Brandon Hyde said Voth will stay in the rotation following his start Friday versus the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. He allowed one run on a hit and two walks while striking out three in three innings in a no-decision. Voth has started his last two appearances....
BALTIMORE, MD

