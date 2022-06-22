ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, TX

Westlake robotics students adapt toys for kids with disabilities

By Sarah Asch, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XV1u0_0gIrbkW300

No matter how much it might annoy parents, a lot of children’s toys make noise. Press a button on the hand of a stuffed bear, it introduces itself. Shake an action figure from a favorite movie, it says a catch phrase.

However, those toys can be hard for kids with disabilities to maneuver and the students in the Westlake High School robotics program are working on a fix.

“A lot of times kids with disabilities have trouble being able to find and push those buttons,” said Anisha Sheth, a senior at Westlake. “What we do is we go in and we rewire the toy so that instead of the button being inside, it’s an external button. ... And it's much easier for kids with physical disabilities to be able to find the buttons and be able to push them and have the same experience.”

The revamped toys are a form of assistive technology, a term that encompasses products that enhance learning, working and daily living for people with disabilities.

Sheth and her fellow robotics students overwrite the original layout for the electrical circuits in the toys. The result is assistive toys that are donated to the Eanes special education program and local families. Purchasing toys that are manufactured with adaptive tech for kids with disabilities can be very expensive, and Westlake junior Alina Tang said the adapted toys have been a great addition to special education classrooms.

“The teachers were happy because I don't think they find a lot of toys that are assistive technology friendly, or cheap enough for every kid to have,” Tang said. “The kids, they might take some time to get used to the toy and realize that the button is what makes the noise when you press it. I think they really enjoyed it.”

Westlake senior Adi McKaskle said this is a passion project for her because she knows firsthand how important having the right technology can be to a person with a disability.

“My physical disability doesn't impact a specific area of learning but being an outsider, especially in fundamental learning and building block things, has had a very large impact on me and my life,” she said. “Being able to add normalcy to someone's life is really impactful.”

Sheth said the assistive technology program fits well with the robotics team’s goals of promoting accessibility and inclusion.

“Our program as a whole really values the role that we have in making things more accessible for people,” she said. “A lot of our initiatives focus on many different types of people and leveling the playing field for everyone, and I think this is a really great demonstration of that.”

McKaskle said the assistive tech robotics team also has been working on a few special orders for families in the district. The team has modified about 10 toys in the two years since the program started and the students hope to expand within and beyond Eanes.

The goal is to get more robotics students involved, and Tang said the group is working on producing videos and manuals online to help robotics teams in other districts replicate the toy modifications that have worked in Westlake.

McKaskle said she would love to have Westlake students produce their own unique toy someday — maybe a chaparral — rather than modify existing products.

“Assistive technology is very necessary,” she said. “(I want to) get that message out there. Assistive technology has a much bigger, much more helpful impact on life than I think some people realize.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 95.9

The Best Sign In The World Is In Austin, Texas?

If it hasn't offended you yet, hang in there, I'm sure it will one day. But that is part of the charm of El Arroyo's Tex-Mex Restaurant's sign in Austin, Texas. Almost nothing is sacred and that's what comedy is all about. I must make this proposition right here, right now... this is the world's greatest sign.
AUSTIN, TX
wimberleyview.com

DIVING INTO JACOB’S WELL

Jacob’s Well is the heart of Wimberley’s history. Wimberley’s history, beauty and lore are intertwined with the cold, deep waters that spring forth from the aquifer below and bless this region with Cypress Creek. This is the first of a four part series looking at the historical, cultural and environmental impacts created by diving into Jacob’s Well.
WIMBERLEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westlake, TX
Westlake, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
CultureMap Austin

H-E-B store may anchor new 95-acre project in booming Austin suburb

A 95-acre, mixed-use project that could feature Manor’s first H-E-B grocery store is in the works. On June 15, the city council in the fast-growing Austin suburb passed financial incentives for the project and approved rezoning for more than 26 acres to accommodate 600 apartments. The property, at the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 290 and FM 973, is owned by the Austin-based Butler Family Partnership.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Church demolition to make way for new Marble Falls apartment complex

The Marble Falls City Council voted 5-1 to approve a new multi-family dwelling during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 21, despite opposition from the project’s neighbors. The three-story, 180-unit complex on 12th Street will include a swimming pool, green space, and 328 parking spaces. Units will have 1-3 bedrooms.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Bee Cave Drilling bores into Burnet Chamber event

Bee Cave Drilling President Jim Blair introduced himself and his well drilling company at a Coffee and Conversation event held by the Burnet Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 21. Bee Cave Drilling recently opened an office in Burnet at 4231 Texas 29 but has been doing business in the area for over 40 years.
BURNET, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Robotics#Disability#Physical Disabilities#Eanes
fox7austin.com

Child safe after 2 people found dead in Kyle home

KYLE, Texas - Two adults were found dead in a home in Kyle earlier this week. The Kyle Police Department says that dispatch received a call around 9:20 p.m. June 23 indicating someone had been shot and was possibly dead while another adult and a child were in the home in the 300 block of Tower Drive.
KYLE, TX
natureworldnews.com

Worsening Climate Change Might Turn Texas Into Sonoran Desert, Officials Say

On Monday, Congressman Lloyd Doggett announced a $2 million project to better protect Texas rivers, aquifers, and lakes and figure out how to deal with dwindling water supplies. Rep. Doggett, (D) 35th District of Texas says that the state might be facing some serious challenges. This prompted the allocation of...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Missing central Texas infant found

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXAN) — According to an Amber Alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2-month-old girl last seen early Sunday morning in Harker Heights was found early Monday morning. The Department of Public Safety ended an Amber Alert for Winter Jones at 3:16 a.m. DPS did not give any information about […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
fox7austin.com

Georgetown Police seeking assistance in locating missing 15-year-old

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Georgetown authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 15-year-old Samarh "Sam" Power. Police say Power is being considered a possible runaway. She was last seen on June 16 wearing a red sweat shirt, navy and pink pants and carrying a red backpack. According to police,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Climate change could make Texas more like the Sonoran Desert

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KEYE) — New federal funds are on their way to Texas to pay for climate change research. On Monday, Congressman Lloyd Doggett announced a $2 million project to better protect Texas aquifers, rivers, and lakes and figure out how to deal with dwindling water supplies. “I...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy