Midwestern Parkway lanes to close briefly

Both westbound lanes of Midwestern Parkway will be closed for a couple of hours Thursday as the city's Streets Department completes repairs to the westbound guardrail over McGrath Creek.

The damage was caused by a traffic accident on the bridge June 5.

The repairs will require the closure of both lanes from Weeks Park Lane to Cedar Elm Lane. This closure is anticipated to last from 6:30 a.m. through 8:30 a.m.

After 8:30 a.m., westbound traffic will be opened to one lane only while the repairs are completed.

