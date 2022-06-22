ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, NC

Mom ‘in a trance’ after winning big NC lottery prize while supporting education

By Alison Cutler
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

Mother and education aficionado Michelle McClure has a motive for playing the North Carolina lottery — and it’s not just the hope she would snag a jackpot.

For McClure, playing the lottery is a way to support schools in her home state , and in turn, support her kids, she told lottery officials.

“I’m helping my kids get their education and that’s what matters to me,” McClure, a Waynesville resident, told lottery officials. “I can never lose if my money goes to my kids’ education.”

In her latest lottery play, McClure did a lot more than not lose money — she won $200,000 in the Gold Standard game, lottery officials said in a Wednesday, June 22, news release.

“I was sort of in a trance when I saw I won,” McClure told lottery officials.

The mom bought her $5 ticket at Southeast Energy on South Main Street in Waynesville, lottery officials said.

She plans to use the winnings to pay off her mortgage and take a family trip to a water park in Tennessee, according to lottery officials.

“This really helps us out tremendously,” McClure said. “It couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

McClure took home $142,021 after taxes, lottery officials said.

The North Carolina Education Lottery raises more than $900 million per year for education purposes, according to officials.

Waynesville is about 159 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

NORFOLK, VA
carolinacoastonline.com

Brutal season for farmed oyster mortality along North Carolina coast

— Researchers and shellfish growers say that this season has been rife with mass oyster die-offs. Exact triggers for these oyster mortality events are highly variable and are the subject of ongoing research. Bob Rheault, executive director of the East Coast Shellfish Growers Association, told Coastal Review Online these die-offs...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Murders and mysteries: North Carolina’s 12 most famous true-crime cases

Society’s fascination with real-life murders and mysteries is not new, despite the relatively new and ubiquitous “true crime” label it has received. But the dramatically increased interest in the genre is evidenced by — and likely fueled by — our increased access to the stories. Multiple cable TV and streaming outlets are now devoted entirely to telling true crime stories, not to mention hundreds of podcasts and tens of thousands of books and news stories (like this one).
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX8 News

North Carolina doctor indicted for federal fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A U.S. attorney says a North Carolina doctor has been indicted in connection with a scheme that defrauded federal programs of more than $11 million. Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said in a news release that Sudipta Mazumder of Charlotte is charged with six […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Beloved Local Restaurant Named Best Burger Spot In North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hailey Bieber is being sued for copyright infringement after launching her own skincare line. The new line launched earlier this month and is named Rhode, after her middle name. The problem is, there’s also a fashion company called Rhode. The owners are suing Bieber, saying she tried to buy the rights to the name four years ago, but they declined. They want her to change her company’s name.
RESTAURANTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

The future of school bus transportation is being built in North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The future of school bus transportation is being built in North Carolina. Thomas Built Buses is on a mission to manufacture more environmentally friendly school buses, including its electric model. The company said electric buses have a higher initial cost but are expected to save...
TRAFFIC
Veronica Charnell Media

Will North Carolinians Receive a Gas Rebate Check Soon?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco /UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. North Carolina is still sitting on $6.2 Billion in Surplus Funds and no one is talking about a Gas Rebate Check. Governor Roy Cooper proposed last month how North Carolina should spend the $6.2 billion surplus. Governor Cooper said the state needs to address areas such as building construction, education inequities, affordable housing, and worker retention.
kiss951.com

Squirrel Causes Large Power Outage For One North Carolina City

You expect to lose power during a storm. Whether a summer thunderstorm, snow and ice, or a hurricane. But those times when it’s sunny but your lights go out, always come as a surprise. And this morning in Asheville, was one of those days. The power has been restored to downtown Asheville after a squirrel caused a power outage. Yes, a squirrel. Local news station New 13, reported that as of 8:30 this morning power to the more than 3,000 customers had been restored. Duke Energy says that the animal made its way into some wiring which triggered the outage. Customers impacted were in the downtown Asheville area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
