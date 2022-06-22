Mom ‘in a trance’ after winning big NC lottery prize while supporting education

Mother and education aficionado Michelle McClure has a motive for playing the North Carolina lottery — and it’s not just the hope she would snag a jackpot.

For McClure, playing the lottery is a way to support schools in her home state , and in turn, support her kids, she told lottery officials.

“I’m helping my kids get their education and that’s what matters to me,” McClure, a Waynesville resident, told lottery officials. “I can never lose if my money goes to my kids’ education.”

In her latest lottery play, McClure did a lot more than not lose money — she won $200,000 in the Gold Standard game, lottery officials said in a Wednesday, June 22, news release.

“I was sort of in a trance when I saw I won,” McClure told lottery officials.

The mom bought her $5 ticket at Southeast Energy on South Main Street in Waynesville, lottery officials said.

She plans to use the winnings to pay off her mortgage and take a family trip to a water park in Tennessee, according to lottery officials.

“This really helps us out tremendously,” McClure said. “It couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

McClure took home $142,021 after taxes, lottery officials said.

The North Carolina Education Lottery raises more than $900 million per year for education purposes, according to officials.

Waynesville is about 159 miles northwest of Charlotte.

