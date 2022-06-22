South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

Reaction from Nebraska officials has come in swiftly to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Friday overturning Roe v. Wade. Here’s a sampling:. U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.: I have always supported pro-life policies that show compassion for women and their unborn children. Both conservative and liberal legal scholars have long questioned the legal reasoning in Roe v. Wade. The justices made the right decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Center by affirming that there is no constitutional right to abortion. Today’s ruling returns policy making decisions on this issue to state and federal lawmakers. It’s going to take good-faith and empathy to address it.”

