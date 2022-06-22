South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Saturday, June 18 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Saturday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Fill-n-Chill #03, 123 Pacific St, in Lexington. The winning numbers from Saturday’s 2by2 draw were Red 05, 20, and White 02, 12. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
