South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

 3 days ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 fatal accident, removing and barring him from...

