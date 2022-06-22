ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NJ Assembly advances bill raising firearm purchase age to 21

By MIKE CATALINI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) —

New Jersey would change the age for purchasing rifles and shotguns from 18 to 21 under legislation an Assembly committee advanced on Wednesday, part of new bills aimed at tightening the state’s already strict gun laws.

The measure comes after fatal shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, where authorities identified the shooters as 18-year-olds. The fate of the bill, though, is uncertain because the state Senate has not so far taken up the measure.

New Jersey’s bill follows New York, which earlier this month adopted legislation setting 21 as the age at which residents could buy semiautomatic rifles — weapons already banned in New Jersey. Rhode Island adopted a similar measure just this week.

Under current law, New Jersey requires residents to be 21 to purchase a handgun. The new measure would raise the age threshold to 21 for those seeking to purchase rifles and shotguns, but also include several carveouts. Under the bill, those younger than 21 could possess a long gun under the direct supervision of a parent or guardian or another person permitted to carry a firearm; or for military drills, target practice, instruction, or training; or for hunting during the designated season along with holding a valid hunting license and taking a safety course.

The committee also considered eight other bills, broadly in line with Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s repeated calls for more gun safety measures. The other measures include legislation sought by Murphy to allow the state attorney general to probe and seek injunctions against gun manufacturers whose weapons go against the state’s public nuisance laws.

The hearing unfolded over nearly four hours, with a handful of advocates and opponents in attendance.

Wearing a red Moms Demand Action T-Shirt, Amy Faucher directly linked the bill increasing the firearm purchase age to the shootings in Texas and New York.

“Our nation has been shook to the core over the past month with two horrific mass shootings,” said Faucher, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action. “If this bill can save one life in one city somewhere, to me it’s worth it.”

Darin Goens, a lobbyist for the National Rifle Association, criticized the bill, indicating it amounted to turning 18-to 20-year-olds into a second class of citizens who couldn’t exercise a constitutional right. He predicted the bill would be challenged all the way up to the Supreme Court if it becomes law in New Jersey.

“In our estimation this is a complete violation of the Second Amendment,” Goens said.

Bills that pass out of committee typically head next to the full Democrat-led Assembly for consideration. The Democrat-controlled state Senate is considering the same legislation Thursday, except for the increase in the purchase age.

Asked recently about the bills, Senate President Nicholas Scutari said he was evaluating the bills and “making sure that we bring common sense gun solutions ... not just bills to pass bills but bills that are focused on a specific issue that could solve issues in our society.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
The Associated Press

West Virginia helicopter crash victims identified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Medical examiners in West Virginia have released the names of six people killed in the crash of a Vietnam-era helicopter that gave tour rides. The aircraft crashed Wednesday during its last planned flight at an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts in Logan County. All six people aboard were killed.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

Lawsuit challenges Missouri voting aid restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights activists sued Missouri on Wednesday over a decades-old law that prohibits volunteers from offering ballot-booth help to multiple voters who have physical disabilities or are unable to read or write. The federal lawsuit contends Missouri’s limits on voter assistance violate federal voting...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Long Gun#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Nj Assembly#Senate#Democratic
The Associated Press

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a press release from his office. Edwards says that he does not currently have symptoms and will follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate for five days.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

958K+
Followers
463K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy