The slow march of time is relentless, and it has finally come for the Pittsburgh Steelers' consistency at the quarterback position. For 18 seasons, 12 playoff appearances and two Super Bowl titles, Ben Roethlisberger stood as the Steelers' unquestioned man behind center. Roethlisberger threw for 64,088 yards and 418 touchdowns during that time and -- with the exception of his 2019 season being derailed by an elbow injury -- never played fewer than 12 games in a season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO