Wilson, Stewart Highlight 2022 WNBA ASG Starters

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird are used to being teammates with the Storm, the two Seattle stars will face off in the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago. Stewart, Bird, Aces forward A’ja Wilson and Lynx center Sylvia Fowles were named the four co-captains for the league’s star-studded exhibition Wednesday....

Washington Examiner

Brittney Griner named honorary WNBA All-Star starter

Professional basketball player Brittney Griner has been named an honorary WNBA All-Star and starter. Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February after authorities allegedly found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, plays for the Phoenix Mercury. "During each season of Brittney’s career in which there has...
defpen

Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles Named Co-Captains for All-Star Game

Given that both Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles announced their retirement once the current WNBA season is over, the Commissioner Cathy Engelbert named both of them co-captains for the 2022 All-Star Game. Bird will be paired with Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson and Fowles will be with Seattle Storm’s Breanna...
The Associated Press

Bird ties WNBA wins record, leads Storm past Mystics 85-71

SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird scored 12 points and matched the WNBA record for victories in a career as the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 85-71 on Thursday night. Bird, playing at home for the first time since announcing last week that she’ll retire at the end of the season, tied Minnesota star Lindsay Whalen for the most career wins with 323.
Yardbarker

Candace Parker logs record 3rd triple-double as Sky rout Sparks

Candace Parker notched a record-setting triple-double as the visiting Chicago Sky led wire to wire Thursday night in a dominant 82-59 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. Parker had 10 points, 10 assists and 14 rebounds for her second triple-double of the season. She became the first player in WNBA history to have three triple-doubles in a career, and the first to have two in the same season.
CBS Minnesota

In final WNBA season, Sylvia Fowles earns 8th All-Star nod

MINNEAPOLIS -- It hasn't been the farewell season Sylvia Fowles may have hoped for, but the Lynx legend has at least earned another All-Star appearance.The WNBA announced Wednesday Fowles will serve as co-captain for the All-Star Game, which takes place July 10 in Chicago. This is Fowles' eighth All-Star nod and fifth as a member of the Lynx. In her 15th and final season, Fowles is averaging 16.5 points a game, and leads the league with 10.3 rebounds per contest. She's missed the last five games with a knee injury, but he Lynx said she will play Thursday night against the Phoenix Mercury.Despite her performance, the Lynx sit at the bottom of the WNBA standings with a 4-13 record.Fowles announced before the season that it would be her last in the WNBA. She will retire as a two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and four-time Defensive Player of the Year, and is a surefire future Hall of Famer.
