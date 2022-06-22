ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Every craft and food fest in Lake George this summer

By Jay Petrequin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3To8YL_0gIrZKl100

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This summer in Lake George is a great time for beach visits, lake cruises, and live music. Around it all, festivals for crafts, food and more trace their own path throughout the summer schedule.

This weekend, the 6th annual Adirondack Wine & Food Festival kicks off a season of crafts and culinary delights in the village. Find out when to be at Shepard Park, Charles R. Wood Park and other places in the area – and how much money you should expect to spend. While you’re in the area, check out the full list of live music headed to the lake during the summer season.

  • 6th annual Adirondack Wine & Food Festival
    • Two-day festival inviting over 120 craft food and beverage businesses, including wines, meads, ales, cheeses, chocolates, and special cooking exhibitions. Hosted by Adirondack Winery, benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks.
    • Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Sunday, June 26, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Charles R. Wood Festival Commons
    • $45 admission
  • LGFD Craft Festival
    • A two-weekend craft fair held in June and August by the Lake George Fire Department.
    • All-day Friday-Sunday June 24-26 and Aug. 19-21
    • Shepard Park
  • Lake George Arts & Craft Festival
    • Three-day event featuring over 125 artists and artisans, including woodworking, glass and ceramic crafts, food, and more.
    • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, July 29-31
    • Charles R. Wood Festival Commons
Summer Garden Tour to be held in Warrensburg
  • Lake George BBQ Festival
    • Three-day festival featuring BBQ cooking from north to south. Beer and wine also offered. Around 30 exhibitors selling craft items. Live music TBA. Kids activities include a bounce house, pony rides, farm animals and more.
    • 3-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Aug. 19-21
    • Charles R. Wood Festival Commons
    • $7 admission
  • Adirondack Nationals Car Show
    • Car show by Albany Rods and Kustoms, featuring hundreds of classic cars parked across the village. Features radio station WCKM broadcasting live. Classic cars cruise across Canada Street on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, an award ceremony will dole out awards for Senior Winners, Favorite 50 Cars, Favorite Corvette, Favorite Mustang, President’s Pick, Ladies’ Choice, Sheriff’s Pick, and more.
    • Noon – 10 p.m. kickoff Thursday, Sept. 8; 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 9-10; 8 a.m. – noon Sunday, Sept. 11
    • Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center and Charles R. Wood Festival Commons
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
glensfallschronicle.com

Luzerne has lost its restaurants

The central business district of Lake Luzerne-Hadley is without a dinner restaurant, with Upriver Cafe, The Waterhouse and 9 North Wood Fired Pizza & Pub adjacent to Bend of the River Golf Course all having closed. It didn’t just curtail dining options; it’s making it harder to find workers....
LAKE LUZERNE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake George, NY
Government
Lake George, NY
Lifestyle
Lake George, NY
Society
City
Lake George, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Abortion vigils set in Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls

Congress Park in Saratoga Springs and City Hall in Glens Falls are two locations to host Planned Parenthood events on Friday night, in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's vote overturning Rove v. Wade and ending federal abortion rights protections. The gatherings are two of several organized by Planned Parenthood groups across the state.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Garden#Art#Cruise#Adirondack Winery#Big Brothers Big Sisters
North Country Public Radio

Fifty years of fusing found stone and metal in Wells, NY

For fifty years, Adirondack artist John Van Alstine has been creating sculptures, sometimes monumental in size, from found stone, discarded steel beams and chunks of wood. His home and art space in Wells, NY, includes workshops, a historic lumber mill and an outdoor sculpture garden along the west branch of the Sacandaga River.
WELLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
vigourtimes.com

Hadley property has a Hollywood twist

HADLEY — It’s hard to believe anyone would equate the rustic, quiet town of Hadley with glitz and glamour. Yet back in the 1950s, a farm on Dean Mountain Road was a gathering place for Hollywood and Broadway elites – Mickey Rooney, Humphrey Bogart, Debbie Reynolds, Nat King Cole, Perry Como and later, chess legend Bobby Fischer. They often flew in on its private airstrip to visit and stay with the stage and film lyricist Joseph McCarthy Jr., and his wife, actress Veronica Lake, famed for her sexy peek-a-boo hairstyle and femme fatal roles.
HADLEY, NY
WNYT

Albany restaurant plagued by flooding set to reopen

An Albany restaurant is ready to re-open its doors, six months after devastating flooding. NewsChannel 13 got an inside look at the reconstruction of The Copper Crow on Wednesday. Back in January, a pipe burst in the warehouse above the restaurant. This caused 65,000 gallons of water to pour inside...
ALBANY, NY
saratogaliving.com

#TBT: All Hail the 1959 Prom Queen

The year was 1959, and an ecstatic Cathy Adinolfi had just received the news that she won the coveted Saratoga Springs High School prom queen crown. “I was very happy that Cathy got it,” says Kathy Tyger Totten, who was a junior at the time. “You always wondered who it was going to be.” Though never on the court herself, Totten is somewhat of the prom expert of her era, having attended the event four consecutive years from 1958-61. (Since her moment in the limelight more than 60 years ago, Adinolfi has chosen to live a life of privacy; she declined to comment on her big win.)
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
vigourtimes.com

Warehouse district restaurant scene continues growth

ALBANY — Former industrial buildings located across Broadway from one another in the city’s warehouse district are expected to bring additional life to the area’s already busy dining and bar scene. The Copper Crow, fully open for only two weeks before a mid-January flood shuttered it for...
ALBANY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Moriah’s Ensign Pond and the Great Flood of 1869

Running between North Hudson and Moriah Center is a quiet, thirteen-mile section of County Route 4 known as Ensign Pond Road. Drive seven miles down this road from North Hudson and you will reach its namesake, Ensign Pond. This roughly ten-acre pond is a tranquil sheet of water which is guarded over by Harris Hill to the north, and feeds Mill Brook to the east. As you drive toward Port Henry on this county road, it will change names a few times, becoming Dugway Road, then Plank Road, and, finally, Broad Street. From Ensign Pond, County Route 4 follows Mill Brook as it flows towards its final destination: Lake Champlain at Port Henry.
PORT HENRY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy