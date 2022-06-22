ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WAPITI, Wyo. (AP) — Several thousand cars, trucks and recreational vehicles are backed up in long lines at entrances to Yellowstone...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Neb. joins multistate settlement over 2019 Carnival Cruise Lines data breach

LINCOLN, Neb.- Attorney General Peterson announced that Nebraska, along with 45 other attorneys general, has obtained a $1.25 million multistate settlement with Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line stemming from a 2019 data breach that involved the personal information of approximately 180,000 Carnival employees and customers nationwide. Nebraska will receive $10,923.50 from the settlement.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Commissioners approve mountain lion season for 2023

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved staff recommendations for 2023 mountain lion season at its June 17 meeting in Lexington. Commissioners approved a mountain lion season in the Pine Ridge similar to 2022, with a maximum harvest of four cats, with a sublimit of two females. The number of permits issued via lottery will be lowered from 320 to 200. This change is an effort to boost hunter satisfaction by increasing the probability of a longer season. The harvest objective is to allow the mountain lion population to remain resilient and healthy, while halting growth or moderately reducing the population size. The most recent estimate for the Pine Ridge population from the 2021 genetic survey is 33 mountain lions.
LEXINGTON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yellowstone County, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
State
Wyoming State
Yellowstone County, MT
Lifestyle
Montana State
Montana Cars
Panhandle Post

AG, auditor investigating donation to History Nebraska

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is looking into whether some funds donated to History Nebraska were mishandled by its outgoing director and CEO, Trevor Jones, the Nebraska Examiner has learned. The alleged irregularities involve more than $260,000 in funds provided to the state history agency by...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Winning $22,000 2by2 ticket sold in Lexington

One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Saturday, June 18 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Saturday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Fill-n-Chill #03, 123 Pacific St, in Lexington. The winning numbers from Saturday’s 2by2 draw were Red 05, 20, and White 02, 12. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
LEXINGTON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Park#Yellowstone National Park#Recreational Vehicles#Wapiti
Panhandle Post

Nebraskans react to the Roe v. Wade ruling

Reaction from Nebraska officials has come in swiftly to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Friday overturning Roe v. Wade. Here’s a sampling:. U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.: I have always supported pro-life policies that show compassion for women and their unborn children. Both conservative and liberal legal scholars have long questioned the legal reasoning in Roe v. Wade. The justices made the right decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Center by affirming that there is no constitutional right to abortion. Today’s ruling returns policy making decisions on this issue to state and federal lawmakers. It’s going to take good-faith and empathy to address it.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Trout in the Classroom applications being accepted

Trout in the Classroom, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educational opportunity for schools, is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year. The interdisciplinary, science-based program invites classrooms to explore aquatic ecosystems, life cycles, water quality and the scientific process through raising trout eggs in their classroom. Students learn about life science, watersheds, data collection and analysis over the course of the spring semester.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy