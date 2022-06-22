ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

A Flash Drought is developing across central Indiana

By Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist
cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front moved across the state Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of the front scattered strong storms developed over southeastern Indiana. Isolated area received up to an inch of rain. Behind the front temperatures will stay in the 80s Thursday and Friday and the relative humidity will be more comfortable....

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 1

Related
wfft.com

Abnormally dry conditions, flash drought possible

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Believe it or not, the last round of rain was on June 13, the day of the derecho. Since then, we have been dealing with bouts of high heat which has helped to amplify the dry conditions. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service are...
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Hot into the weekend, drought concerns rise

INDIANAPOLIS – Good Thursday morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 60s and comfortable conditions thanks to that cold front from Wednesday. We keep the nice conditions into the weekend!. Relief from the humidity. Temperatures will still top off in the upper 80s and we...
INDIANA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Indiana farmer says this crop has had challenges from the start

Indiana farmer says this crop has had challenges from the start. An Indiana farmer says this is the most expensive crop he’s ever raised, and it isn’t even in the bin yet. Ben Kron, who farms in the southwest corner of the state, tells Brownfield he’s not sure if he’s ever seen nitrogen at this price level. “There’s maybe been one other time when nitrogen has been this high, but the fertilizer side, I don’t think fertilizer or chemical has ever been this high,” he says. “Fuel has never been this high. There’s a lot working against us.”
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Indiana has a utility shutoff moratorium during colder months. Should it have one for hotter months

Earlier this month, CenterPoint Energy halted utility shutoffs in Evansville citing temperatures above 100 degrees and the company's policy of halting disconnections “during extreme weather situations.”. Indiana, like many states, bans utility shutoffs for customers during the winter months. According to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
indianapublicradio.org

Advocates say Indiana should have high-heat utility moratoriums

Indiana, like many states, bans utility shutoffs for customers during the winter months. According to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) website, Indiana’s policies ban shutoffs between December 1st and March 15th for customers who qualify for public assistance. But, with regions of the state expected to...
INDIANA STATE
Abby Joseph

3 Fabulous Places to Visit in Indiana

Situated in the heart of the Midwest, Indiana offers visitors a chance to experience a diverse range of activities and attractions. From its bustling cities to its picturesque countryside, Indiana has something to offer everyone.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
103GBF

WATCH: Indiana Department of Transportation Previews New Pedestrian Bridge for 41 and Washington Avenue Intersection

For decades, students who attend Bosse High School but live west of the campus at the intersection of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue have had a treacherous walk to get to class, especially the final stretch that required crossing four lanes of highway (six if we're counting the two turn lanes on the southbound side). Fortunately, few, if any, accidents involving students being hit by oncoming traffic while trying to cross have occurred over that time, but that doesn't mean the intersection isn't dangerous. Talk of building a pedestrian bridge has happened from time to time over those years, but no concrete plans were ever put in motion to make it happen until 2019 a petition created on Change.org received enough signatures to prove to legislators on both the state and local level something needed to be done. Not long after in that same year, a $5 million project to build a bridge was announced. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave Evansville residents an idea of what that bridge will look like once it's completed with the release of a video on social media.
EVANSVILLE, IN
kentuckytoday.com

First phase of I-69 has groundbreaking on ‘monumental day’

HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday marked the start of the first phase of the Interstate 69 Ohio River crossing, which will eventually connect Henderson and Evansville, Indiana. “Today is truly a monumental day,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Not just for the people of Henderson, but for...
HENDERSON, KY
SCDNReports

Indiana Manhunt: Armed & Dangerous - Do Not Approach

Indiana police are on the hunt for a wanted man they call "armed and dangerous." Matthew John Gilbert, 41, is currently wanted on a felony warrant. Officers from the CCSO, thought they'd caught up with him when they received a report Thursday morning that he'd gone into a home in the 4000 block of US421 armed with a weapon looking for more weapons and money.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KISS 106

What You Should and Should NOT Do if a Train is Blocking a Crossing in So. Indiana

It doesn't take long, while driving around Evansville and Southern Indiana, to realize that we have a lot of trains, or at least a lot of train tracks, which can lead to some serious delays in commute. The wait can be bad enough if the train is doing what it's supposed to be doing. It kinda depends on which way it's heading (into or out of the yard) and how fast it's going. The wait gets exponentially worse if/when the train isn't moving at all. How long has it been sitting there? How much longer will it sit there? Do the powers that be know one of their trains is just chillin' in the middle of a crossing? Those are all good questions. Another good question is, what do you do in that situation?
EVANSVILLE, IN
95.3 MNC

GasBuddy’s Patrick DeHaan surprised by Indiana gas tax

The state of Indiana raising Indiana’s gas tax in July is “surprising,” according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “It’s certainly surprising that as gas prices continue to surge that politicians continue to let these increases hit motorists hard. Indiana is no longer the place to go when filling your tank up. It now has one of the higher gas taxes in the region,” said DeHaan.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

This Little Winged Invader Needs to Be Run Out of Kentucky

Since there are plenty of unpleasant creatures that are NATIVE to Kentucky, we certainly don't want any troublemakers that DON'T belong here. Asian carp have already proven to be an annual problem; their penchant for harming the ecological balance of Kentucky's waters is not a desirable penchant. The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources is constantly working to round them up.
KENTUCKY STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana Scout Leader Arrested

An Indiana scout leader is behind bars after being extradited from Florida on charges of abusing kids in his care. The HCSO says that back in February of this year an adult man came forward to tell officers that his former troop leader, Kevin Coley, 47, had inappropriate sexual contact with him as far back as 2012.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy