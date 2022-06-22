“Fiddler on the Roof” Arrives At the Schuster

RUSSELLS POINT — John and Vickie Bergman, of Russells Point, recently celebrated 50 years of marriage with a party held at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club. John and the former Vickie Carey were married on a cool, cloudy day on June 24, 1972, at St. Boniface Church in Piqua. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Charles Rorhkemper. Witnesses to the wedding were maid of honor Patty Latimer, bridesmaids Lisa Whitaker and Lori Francony, best man Daniel Bergman and groomsmen Tim Elliot, Don Bergman, Jim Linthicum and Tom Bergman.
