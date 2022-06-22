ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protestors fill South Carolina Louis Vuitton store with chants, sirens

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –- Chants, signs, and loud sirens filled a Louis Vuitton store in downtown Charleston on Tuesday as several people protested in favor of animal rights at the high-end merchandiser.

Police said a half-dozen people entered the King Street store about 3 p.m. using megaphones and waving signs throughout the shop. They said several “stunned and worried-looking customers” were inside the business at the time.

“The noise the group was causing was so loud that one could not hear oneself yell, let alone talk,” an officer said in their report.

While the group disrupted customers and the operation of the business, police said the protestors accused employees of having blood on their hands, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, a spokesperson for the Charleston Police Department.

The group appeared to be associated with an unknown animal rights group. The Charleston Police Department’s crime intel group is looking into who the affiliation of the protestors. They are all believed to be from out of town.

“It did seem to be a set of organized individuals who were targeting this store,” Wolfsen said. “It seems that they may be targeting high-end stores- Louis Vuitton, Gucci, things like that.”

Meanwhile, two security officers from Charleston Place asked the group to leave, but the protestors refused.

Additional security and police officers arrived after several minutes passed, but the group still had not left the business, according to the CPD report. The officers had to “physically assist” the group in leaving the store, which was done by grabbing the arm of each protestor and physically escorting them outside.

Police said one of the protestors violently pulled away from a security guard and began “wildly swinging his arms around” which they said appeared to be an attempt to physically assault the guard.

That person, later identified as Jerry Vlasak, was handcuffed, and detained despite attempts to resist.

8 puppies rescued from shed fire in Colleton County

Because the members refused to leave the store after being asked repeatedly, and the fact they were physically assisted in leaving the business, protestors who had remained on the scene were arrested for trespassing after warning. Among those arrested include Jenna Upchurch, Trey Morrow, Jessenia Villanueva, Tatyana Gaputina.

Police said one person ran away before being detained. The rest were booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Upchurch was given a $465 bond during an appearance Wednesday afternoon.

    Jerry Vlasak (CCDC)
    Trey Morrow (CCDC)
    Jenna Upchurch (CCDC)

Editor’s note: booking photos were available for only three of the members arrested at the time of this report.

Kelly Elaine
2d ago

They need to mind their business. Don’t buy the merchandise if you don’t like it but don’t harass people for wanting to.

21
James Joiner
2d ago

Heat done gone to their heads. I'd rather them protest at the gas station but to each their own.

15
