93 students travel to Washington, D.C. for Missouri Electric Youth Tour
By KMZU Staff
KMZU
3 days ago
Ninety-three high school students spent June 13-19 in Washington, D.C. for the 59th annual Missouri Electric Youth Tour. Delegates representing Farmers’ Electric Cooperative were Jacob Alfaisal of Richmond and Emma Boyd of Hale. After two years of virtual tours, it was great to be able to send the...
CARROLLTON (KMZU) – A large-scale Missouri Bicentennial Mural is scheduled to be dedicated at the state capitol today. Cape Girardeau artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey are the masterminds behind the 4-year endeavor, traveling across the state with canvas and paint supplies, inviting the public to paint within a small triangle of the mural.
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of June 27 – July 3. Most routine work zones will stop for the Independence Day holiday,...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Supreme Court declares New York’s subjective-issue, or “may issue,” firearm license regime unconstitutional and reversed the Second Circuit’s decision in a 6-3 vote announced today. The state of New York requires a person to show a special need for self-protection...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives. Roe v. Wade is a U.S. Supreme Court decision made January 1973 in which the court...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Senator Sam Graves put out a statement this evening to explain his vote on S.2938, the bi-partisan gun legislation bill. The bill, which is supported by both Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House, would strengthen background checks for people under 21, give more money to states for "red flag laws," and provide additional mental health resources.
SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission will meet tomorrow morning. A tentative agenda indicates commissioners scheduled to attend the Center for Human Services Recognition Luncheon held at the Sedalia Country Club. The luncheon is held at 11:30 a.m.
If you have ever looked at a bouquet of flowers, it's most likely you have seen the tall purple plants sitting upon a bed of green foliage. Most commonly know as Lavender, the flower is more than just a pretty plant, studies show that it also has culinary and medicinal value. Jennifer Schutter, a field specialist of horticulture and part of the MU Extension in Adair county, has an exciting opportunity for all plant lovers. The MU Extension is hosting a Missouri Lavender Growers Workshop across the state at three different locations.
Evelyn Mae Richardson, 90, of Columbia, MO, formerly of Salisbury, MO, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Evelyn was born on April 9, 1932, in Prairie Hill, MO, the daughter of James and Grace (Eagan) Wright. She was a 1950 graduate of Salisbury High School, and then attended business school in Kansas City, MO. After business school she returned to Salisbury where she worked as a copy editor for the Press Spectator. On June 25, 1952, she was united in marriage to Jack Richardson at the Salisbury First Christian Church. Evelyn and her husband Jack were the owner of Sommer’s Potato Chip Factory in Salisbury and the Dumas Apartments in Columbia, MO. She was a member of the Salisbury First Christian Church and later attended the Faith Family Church in Fayette, MO. Evelyn was also involved in PEO, the Salisbury Music Club and enjoyed singing and performing in a barber shop quartet.
MARSHALL, Mo. – Missouri Valley College is to receive a $1,237,000 grant, administered over three years, from the U.S. Department of Education. An announcement from Missouri Valley College President Dr. Bonnie Humphrey indicates the funds will increase the college’s resources to help rural students and open pathways to higher education and economic success. The grant will also fund new positions to serve rural students including a project director for rural outreach and support, rural student success specialists to assist with career planning, academic advising and financial aid, and a financial literacy specialist.
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission will meet in regular session Monday morning. New businesses on the agenda indicates the commission to open with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance with Pastor Isaacson. After acquiring additional information, commissioners will vote on Bridge Engineer. The meeting is held...
Donald Gene “Gus” Prichard, 89, passed away at North Kansas City Hospital on June 22, 2022. Gus, as he was known to family and friends, was born on January 24, 1933, to C.L. and Lottie (Stratton) Prichard in Georgeville, Missouri. Gus graduated from Polo High School in 1950...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Police Department announced today it aims to double the percentage rate of women officers. The department signed onto the 30x30 Initiative, which guides police departments towards reaching the goal of increasing women in recruit classes to 30% by 2030. Police Chief Joseph Mabin and Deputy Police Chief Karen True will lead these efforts on behalf of the department.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a 62-year-old woman last seen early this morning. Demetria Milligan was last seen at 3:00 a.m. on the 7500 block of Loma Vista Drive, Kansas City leaving on foot. Milligan is described as five foot seven inches...
A Brunswick resident, Michael Moser, 60, died Monday, June 20, 2022. Graveside services will be Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. at St. Boniface Cemetery in Brunswick. Visitation will be prior to the service, from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton.
DEKALB COUNTY, Mo. – The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department has CANCELLED an endangered silver alert for a 62-year-old man with dementia. DeKalb County Sheriff's Office issued the endangered silver advisory for Joseph Luis Florez regarding an incident occurring at a Maysville nursing home yesterday afternoon. Reports say Florez has...
CLAY COUNTY –The ramp closures Missouri Department of Transportation had scheduled from northbound Interstate 635 to Highway 9 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, and Friday, June 24 have been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. All work is weather dependent. Motorists...
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – A Norborne resident is held without bond for an incident at Hedrick Medical Center. The Chillicothe Police Department indicate at around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, 52-year-old Kent A. Milligan allegedly made threats towards a doctor at the hospital. An investigation into the matter resulted in a Livingston County warrant being issued. Milligan was arrested later on a felony terrorist threat in Lafayette County.
Comments / 0