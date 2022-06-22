ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

93 students travel to Washington, D.C. for Missouri Electric Youth Tour

By KMZU Staff
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNinety-three high school students spent June 13-19 in Washington, D.C. for the 59th annual Missouri Electric Youth Tour. Delegates representing Farmers’ Electric Cooperative were Jacob Alfaisal of Richmond and Emma Boyd of Hale. After two years of virtual tours, it was great to be able to send the...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMZU

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, June 27 - July 3

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of June 27 – July 3. Most routine work zones will stop for the Independence Day holiday,...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Local
Missouri Education
City
Richmond, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Missouri Government
City
Hale, MO
Washington, DC
Education
KMZU

Graves votes against Senate gun control bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Senator Sam Graves put out a statement this evening to explain his vote on S.2938, the bi-partisan gun legislation bill. The bill, which is supported by both Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House, would strengthen background checks for people under 21, give more money to states for "red flag laws," and provide additional mental health resources.
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Pettis County Commission to attend luncheon

SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission will meet tomorrow morning. A tentative agenda indicates commissioners scheduled to attend the Center for Human Services Recognition Luncheon held at the Sedalia Country Club. The luncheon is held at 11:30 a.m.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

MU Extension hosts Missouri Lavender Growers Workshop

If you have ever looked at a bouquet of flowers, it's most likely you have seen the tall purple plants sitting upon a bed of green foliage. Most commonly know as Lavender, the flower is more than just a pretty plant, studies show that it also has culinary and medicinal value. Jennifer Schutter, a field specialist of horticulture and part of the MU Extension in Adair county, has an exciting opportunity for all plant lovers. The MU Extension is hosting a Missouri Lavender Growers Workshop across the state at three different locations.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Evelyn Mae Richardson

Evelyn Mae Richardson, 90, of Columbia, MO, formerly of Salisbury, MO, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Evelyn was born on April 9, 1932, in Prairie Hill, MO, the daughter of James and Grace (Eagan) Wright. She was a 1950 graduate of Salisbury High School, and then attended business school in Kansas City, MO. After business school she returned to Salisbury where she worked as a copy editor for the Press Spectator. On June 25, 1952, she was united in marriage to Jack Richardson at the Salisbury First Christian Church. Evelyn and her husband Jack were the owner of Sommer’s Potato Chip Factory in Salisbury and the Dumas Apartments in Columbia, MO. She was a member of the Salisbury First Christian Church and later attended the Faith Family Church in Fayette, MO. Evelyn was also involved in PEO, the Salisbury Music Club and enjoyed singing and performing in a barber shop quartet.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Boyd
KMZU

Missouri Valley College receives a $1.2 million grant

MARSHALL, Mo. – Missouri Valley College is to receive a $1,237,000 grant, administered over three years, from the U.S. Department of Education. An announcement from Missouri Valley College President Dr. Bonnie Humphrey indicates the funds will increase the college’s resources to help rural students and open pathways to higher education and economic success. The grant will also fund new positions to serve rural students including a project director for rural outreach and support, rural student success specialists to assist with career planning, academic advising and financial aid, and a financial literacy specialist.
MARSHALL, MO
KMZU

Ray County Commission to meet Monday

RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission will meet in regular session Monday morning. New businesses on the agenda indicates the commission to open with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance with Pastor Isaacson. After acquiring additional information, commissioners will vote on Bridge Engineer. The meeting is held...
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Donald Gene "Gus" Prichard

Donald Gene “Gus” Prichard, 89, passed away at North Kansas City Hospital on June 22, 2022. Gus, as he was known to family and friends, was born on January 24, 1933, to C.L. and Lottie (Stratton) Prichard in Georgeville, Missouri. Gus graduated from Polo High School in 1950...
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

KCPD aims to double women on the force by 2030

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Police Department announced today it aims to double the percentage rate of women officers. The department signed onto the 30x30 Initiative, which guides police departments towards reaching the goal of increasing women in recruit classes to 30% by 2030. Police Chief Joseph Mabin and Deputy Police Chief Karen True will lead these efforts on behalf of the department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Day#Member Services#Richmond High School#Dan Wendy Moss
KMZU

Michael Moser

A Brunswick resident, Michael Moser, 60, died Monday, June 20, 2022. Graveside services will be Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. at St. Boniface Cemetery in Brunswick. Visitation will be prior to the service, from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton.
BRUNSWICK, MO
KMZU

DeKalb County Endangered Silver Advisory cancelled

DEKALB COUNTY, Mo. – The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department has CANCELLED an endangered silver alert for a 62-year-old man with dementia. DeKalb County Sheriff's Office issued the endangered silver advisory for Joseph Luis Florez regarding an incident occurring at a Maysville nursing home yesterday afternoon. Reports say Florez has...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KMZU

Norborne resident held without bond following hospital altercation

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – A Norborne resident is held without bond for an incident at Hedrick Medical Center. The Chillicothe Police Department indicate at around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, 52-year-old Kent A. Milligan allegedly made threats towards a doctor at the hospital. An investigation into the matter resulted in a Livingston County warrant being issued. Milligan was arrested later on a felony terrorist threat in Lafayette County.
NORBORNE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy