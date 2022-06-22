93 students travel to Washington, D.C. for Missouri Electric Youth Tour

Evelyn Mae Richardson, 90, of Columbia, MO, formerly of Salisbury, MO, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Evelyn was born on April 9, 1932, in Prairie Hill, MO, the daughter of James and Grace (Eagan) Wright. She was a 1950 graduate of Salisbury High School, and then attended business school in Kansas City, MO. After business school she returned to Salisbury where she worked as a copy editor for the Press Spectator. On June 25, 1952, she was united in marriage to Jack Richardson at the Salisbury First Christian Church. Evelyn and her husband Jack were the owner of Sommer’s Potato Chip Factory in Salisbury and the Dumas Apartments in Columbia, MO. She was a member of the Salisbury First Christian Church and later attended the Faith Family Church in Fayette, MO. Evelyn was also involved in PEO, the Salisbury Music Club and enjoyed singing and performing in a barber shop quartet.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO