The World Cup is coming back to the United States in 2026 and the host cities have been named. For the event, 11 U.S. cities as well as three cities in Mexico and two in Canada will host matches. The World Cup returns to the U.S. for the first time since 1994, and Mexico will host matches for the first time since 1986. This will be the first time Canada will host World Cup Matches.

