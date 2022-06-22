ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a flight attendant and we always lie when passengers ask this question

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A flight attendant has revealed that airplane staff always lie when passengers ask one common question.

The original post on popular social media site Reddit quizzed flight attendants on their ever-busy lives.

And a user who claimed to be a flight attendant in the comments shared some very interesting insider knowledge.

With flying being such a unique experience, passengers are naturally curious and frequently ask attendants where they are flying over.

However, the brutally honest airplane worker admitted that most of the time staff had no clue and lie when passengers ask where they are.

Flight attendants are on call all the time and being trapped with often hungry and tired passengers in a metal box at 40,000 feet certainly makes the job even harder.

It makes perfect sense that staff choose to tell a white lie as they don’t have time to peer out a tiny window miles below every time the query pops up.

Even if they did, the airborne worker admits they would be unlikely to provide an exact location, although there are rare exceptions.

Flight attendant shares why you should never use toilet paper onboard

The flight attendant divulged that the one situation where staff are not telling a lie is when they are flying over a popular landmark.

The comment in full said: “Answering questions about what we are flying over…hint, we don’t known unless it’s obvious like the grand canyon, so if we give you a legitimate answer we are probably making it up lol.”

But the attendant also said that for other commonly asked questions about connections, baggage and passenger concerns, lying was clearly unnecessary.

And Redditors were also entertained by hilarious comments posted by other flight attendants on the same thread.

One answered the original question by quipping: “When the cap says ‘prepare for landing’ I dance.”

“Showing pictures of my dog to anything and anyone within 50 ft of me,” joked another.

And a third kind-hearted soul said: “I draw a lot. I like to leave drawings taped on the galley for the next crew that will take over. “Just a little detail that someone might appreciate.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

