If you have ever looked at a bouquet of flowers, it's most likely you have seen the tall purple plants sitting upon a bed of green foliage. Most commonly know as Lavender, the flower is more than just a pretty plant, studies show that it also has culinary and medicinal value. Jennifer Schutter, a field specialist of horticulture and part of the MU Extension in Adair county, has an exciting opportunity for all plant lovers. The MU Extension is hosting a Missouri Lavender Growers Workshop across the state at three different locations.

ADAIR COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO