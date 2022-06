Google is bringing some new features to Chrome OS that are going to improve the collaboration experience between Android phones and Chromebooks, bridging the gap of advantages offered by Apple's ecosystem. The list of upgrades starts with an upgraded Phone Hub, which now lets users access the photos captured with their phone, thanks to a new "recent photos" carousel. The best part of this upgrade is that these photos will be accessible even when users are offline. Courtesy of the new Phone Hub, users no longer have to go through the process of rummaging through the Photos dashboard or emailing pictures one by one.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO