ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wiz Khalifa looks to sell LA home — and not for a song

By Zachary Kussin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOAmr_0gIrWEzw00

That’s a rap!

Rapper Wiz K halifa , whose hits over the years have included “Black and Yellow” and “See You Again,” wants to part ways with his Los Angeles home to a tune of $4.49 million, its listing reps told The Post.

Located in Encino, in the San Fernando Valley, the Grammy-nominated Khalifa purchased this 5,875-square-foot residence for $3.4 million in early 2019, according to the Los Angeles Times. This listing also comes a month after Khalifa — real name Cameron Thomaz — spent $7.62 million for a slightly larger home located a few miles away.

Described in its listing as transitional modern architecture, the home’s design elements include smooth stucco, wood and walls of glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Di0K_0gIrWEzw00
Khalifa is selling after recently buying a larger home several miles away.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fg3E8_0gIrWEzw00
The home is located in Encino.
James Moss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOI3h_0gIrWEzw00
The formal dining area.
James Moss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFU5P_0gIrWEzw00
The large kitchen has built-in Miele appliances.
James Moss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3waXcK_0gIrWEzw00
The home doesn’t shy from indoor/outdoor access.
James Moss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RkJcB_0gIrWEzw00
Entertain guests in an indoor living area and just outside with space for al-fresco dining.
James Moss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSqYq_0gIrWEzw00
The amenity-rich spread also has a home theater.
James Moss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15M02k_0gIrWEzw00
There are six bedrooms total.
James Moss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D2zsY_0gIrWEzw00
A covered outdoor living area.
James Moss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EgZaW_0gIrWEzw00
The pool and spa.
James Moss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zy9nD_0gIrWEzw00
Play one-on-one on this small court.
James Moss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10teuD_0gIrWEzw00
The outdoor area also includes room for grilling.
James Moss

A foyer with high ceilings marks the entry point of the home — and beyond it, there’s a formal living area next to a home theater, the latter of which has space for a couple rows of plush seats. The listing also notes a roomy formal dining room — accented with three oversize windows — opens to the main family room with built-ins, a fireplace, floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open to the outside and a 100-bottle wine bar.

Meanwhile, the kitchen includes a breakfast nook and built-in Miele appliances. Upstairs, the primary suite includes a bar and a fridge, a custom fireplace, a spa-like bathroom and a balcony. In sum, the home has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a powder room.

What’s more: Head outside, and the new owner will have a pool and spa, a concrete barbecue and a small basketball court to shoot hoops. The current pool cabana can even be converted into a gym or a studio.

Alan Taylor of Compass and Brian Capossela of Cap Equity have the listing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Wiz Khalifa Lists L.A. Mansion After Copping New One in Same Neighborhood

Wiz Khalifa's currently living large in a new spot not too far from his old one, which means he has an extra mansion on his hands ... but he's trying to change that. We've just learned the Taylor Gang general is putting his former pad in Encino up for $4,495,000 -- which is $1 million more than he originally paid for the crib back in January 2019.
REAL ESTATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Seen Getting Close To "Love & Hip Hop Miami" Star

It used to be considered taboo to participate in an unconventional relationship, but these days, many couples are straying from the traditional family makeup. Some have open relationships, polyamorous marriages, or certain rules and boundaries that are often looked down upon, and we're seeing this increase in Hip Hop. Lousiana star Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka have long put their unconventional pairing on display as they have discussed intimate details of their lives, but in recent months, the rapper's fans have been questioning whether or not the couple is still together.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Encino, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
NME

J. Cole says Drake’s new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ is “phenomenal”

J. Cole has shared his opinions on Drake‘s just-released seventh album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, calling the record “phenomenal”. Drake’s surprise seventh album dropped last Friday (June 17), just hours after the Canadian rapper announced it in an Instagram post. Coming as the follow-up to last year’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ saw Drake take a drastic turn in style, and has proved to be a rather divisive release.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Young Thug makes statement at Hot 97 Summer Jam from jail

Young Thug made a surprise statement from jail during New York radio station Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam concert. The rapper was due to be playing the New Jersey show on Sunday (June 12) but was still in jail, having been denied a prison release on bond earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wiz Khalifa
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Laughs At Hospitalized Rapper Lil Tjay's Condition As Update Arrives

6ix9ine’s propensity for kicking fellow rappers when they’re down is unparalleled. Par for the course, the controversial rap personality popped up on social media Wednesday (June 22) after news of Lil Tjay’s hospitalization began to make the rounds. The 21-year-old rapper was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey on Wednesday morning (June 22) and rushed into emergency surgery.
EDGEWATER, NJ
Essence

Rapper Lil Tjay Shot, Undergoing Emergency Surgery

A manhunt for the suspect is underway. Rapper Lil Tjay, born Tione Merritt, best known for his single “Calling My Phone,” has been shot in New Jersey. He required emergency surgery, TMZ reports. According to the U.S. Sun, a manhunt for the suspects is underway. Lil Tjay is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Calls On Doodie Lo For "Did Shit To Me"

It's been a few months since Lil Durk released 7220 but he's assured fans that a deluxe edition was coming. Shortly after the album's release, he dropped "Computer Murderers" which was included on 7220 (Reloaded) while sharing snippets of new music in anticipation of the official deluxe. This weekend, the...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Tina Lawson Dances To Daughter Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Introduces A New Challenge

There have been ongoing conversations regarding whether or not Hip Hop will see a new House wave takeover thanks to two major artists. Beyoncé and Drake have sparked several discussions about artists tapping into dance music after the pair released "Break My Soul" and Honestly, Nevermind, respectively. While Drizzy took quite a few hits regarding his surprise record, Beyoncé has received wide praise for her latest effort.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Windows#The Post#The Los Angeles Times
HollywoodLife

Normani Dances With Chris Brown Before Diving Into A Pool With Him In Hot New Music Video

Normani isn’t a featured performer on Chris Brown‘s new song, but she’s all over the music video for “WE (Warm Embrace).” In the visual heralding Chris’s upcoming BREEZY album (out June 24), the 33-year-old entertainer meets up with Normani in his home after having trouble sleeping. Normani’s character is the woman Chris has been dreaming of, and the two begin a seductive dance that results in Normani straddling Chris’s knee.
THEATER & DANCE
The Verge

Snoop Dogg and Eminem’s Bored Ape music video is here to try and sell us on tokens

The last couple of weeks have had a lot of bad news for some in the “web3” space, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at announcements in and around the recently-ended NFT.NYC and ApeFest 2022 events. The Bored Ape Yacht Club’s (BAYC) annual event in particular brought in musicians like The Roots, LCD Soundsystem, Haim, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, and others to perform for its members. On the final day of the event, guests saw the premiere of this video from two of the celebrities who’ve purchased tokens, Eminem and Snoop Dogg.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Wears Sexy Bustier Top At Bella Hadid’s Party After Split From Michael B. Jordan: Photos

Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her down! The Instagram model was spotted arriving to Bella Hadid’s party in West Hollywood on Friday, June 24 and it looked like her recent split was the last thing on her mind. Rocking a revealing bustier top and matching pants, Lori looked every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates & Wife Dreka Spotted Together With Their Kids

The public has had quite a bit to say about Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka in recent weeks. The Hip Hop couple not only gained fame thanks to the rapper's talents, but they often shared portions of their personal lives with the world via social media. The Gates' were known for their unconventional relationship and didn't have any concerns about addressing it publicly, but after Kevin Gates was spotted with Love & Hip Hop Miami star Jojo Zarur, the rumor mill was fueled with gossip.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Thrillist

Tupac’s Letters Serve as Inspiration Behind a New Southern Kitchen in Downtown LA

It’s been 25 years since Tupac was tragically shot and killed in Las Vegas, but his legacy has only grown. That’s because his blinding talent and influence will always endure, casting a long shadow over West Coast hip hop in particular. And it’s also because his family and his estate have been incredibly proactive and smart with Shakur’s expansive archives, releasing a half-dozen posthumous albums, approving his appearances as a hologram, and keeping his memory alive in countless ways.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

Megan Thee Stallion Revives A Familiar ’90s Classic

Remember the striking cut-out dress that Julia Roberts wore in cult ’90s rom-com Pretty Woman? You know the one: the blue and white mini with side cut-outs and a metal ring at the centre of the torso. Creative director of Hunza G, Georgiana Huddart, loved the dress so much she released a version last summer – and Megan Thee Stallion is a fan.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Big Boi’s Custom Trailer Puts Some Houses To Shame

Many people might not know that Big Boi has long maintained a lucrative side hustle of providing celebrities with lavish trailers, but rarely has the former OutKast member given fans a look inside. That all changed on Tuesday (June 21), when Big Boi took to Instagram to show off one...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy