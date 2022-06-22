ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson ‘pushed hard’ for Seahawks coaching change before Broncos trade

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Long before the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos in a March blockbuster, the star quarterback quietly “pushed hard” for a coaching change, according to a new report.

After Seattle went 12-4 in 2020 — having won the NFC West but suffered a wild card loss to the Rams — Wilson “grew tired” of former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer “from a play-calling perspective,” All Seahawks reported.

Wilson was apparently unhappy with the disappointing end to the season in 2020 and wanted to utilize more no-huddle looks.

“Don’t let his comments mask his real thoughts,” the source said. “He had grown tired of Schotty from a play-calling perspective and wanted something fresh. As much as he benefited from his coaching, he didn’t think the two could co-exist anymore in a football marriage.”

The Seahawks dismissed Schottenheimer in January 2021, and Wilson, at the time, spoke about their “close” relationship, while noting the decision was not his.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Ng0b_0gIrWD7D00
Russell Wilson in the Seahawks huddle with Brian Schottenheimer
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121cJL_0gIrWD7D00
Russell Wilson on the Seahawks sideline
Getty Images

“I think that it wasn’t my decision to change Schotty,” Wilson said. “But I think that coach [Pete] Carroll made that decision. I think that I trust his decision. But at the same time, obviously Schotty and I have been so close. I mean, he’s going to be a tremendous coach somewhere else.”

At the time, Seattle cited “philosophical differences” as its reason for parting ways with the coach.

Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years. Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways.

— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 13, 2021

Schottenheimer — who joined the Seahawks in 2018 after one season as the quarterbacks coach for the Colts — had success with Wilson in Seattle. During his tenure, the Seahawks finished top-10 in scoring offense each season.

Wilson has since moved on with the Broncos and has immersed himself in the Denver community throughout the offseason, along with his wife Ciara and their young children.

The 33-year-old quarterback has one year remaining on the $140 million contract he signed with Seattle in 2019. Wilson reportedly has an asking price of $250 million over five years once his past contract is up.

Wilson will return to Seattle for the first time since the trade in Week 1 on “Monday Night Football,” when the Seahawks host the Broncos to open the season.

Comments / 2

 

