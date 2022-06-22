Carlos Carrasco exits rough Mets start with apparent injury

HOUSTON – Carlos Carrasco departed Wednesday’s game against the Astros with an unspecified ailment after a rough 2 1/3-inning stretch.

The Astros pounded Carrasco for five runs, including three homers (two by Yordan Alvarez) to bury the Mets in an early 5-1 hole. After Carrasco walked Kyle Tucker in the third inning, manager Buck Showalter was accompanied to the mound by the trainer, and Carrasco departed.

Yoan Lopez entered from the bullpen and was given as long as he needed to warm up.

Carlos Carrasco exits Mets game with an injury on June 22, 2022 USA TODAY Sports

The Mets’ rotation has been stretched thin this season with Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill on the injured list. It’s possible Scherzer will return as soon as this Sunday in Miami.