ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star News

Dreams do come true: 10-year-old heading to Disney World after grandma wins the lottery

By Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwvxf_0gIrW61N00

A Wilmington woman and her 10-year-old grandson are heading to the most magical place on Earth after a big lottery win.

According to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery, Agnes Gore of Wilmington won a $200,000 prize in a second-chance drawing last week. She immediately knew she wanted to use her winnings to take her grandson to Disney World.

“When I saw it I just started laughing because I really didn’t believe it,” Gore said in the release. “I know it’s for real now though.”

Gore arrived in Raleigh Tuesday to collect her prize and, after federal and state withholdings, took home $142,020.

In addition to the trip to the Florida theme park, Gore said she'll use her winnings to pay some bills and save for retirement.

Jamey Cross is the public safety reporter at the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#The Lottery#Gannett
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia woman competes in the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant

Emporia’s Shelly Renee’ Scott was selected in 2021 to participate in the 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant that took place on May 13-14, 2022 in Morrisville, North Carolina. Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of...
EMPORIA, VA
FOX8 News

NC man wins $1 million after buying $10 scratch-off

CLINTON, N.C. (WGHP) — David Chestnutt, of Clinton, bought a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize of a new scratch-off game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Chestnutt bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Am Station on Southeast Boulevard in Clinton on Tuesday. When he arrived at lottery […]
CLINTON, NC
cbs17

Raleigh businesses offering $4 meals during summer months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two dozen businesses around North Carolina State University are offering their own take to a traditional restaurant week, the Hillsborough Street $4 Food Walk. During the school year, students at NC State and Meredith College help keep restaurants alive along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. “When...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Apex police trying to identify man putting stickers on cars

Apex, N.C. — The Apex Police Department is looking for a man who has been putting stickers on strangers' cars without their permission. Police on Facebook shared a video and photo of the perpetrator, hoping someone will recognize him. According to Apex police, the video is from June 18 and was recorded in the area of 1275 Haddon Hall Drive, where a man was putting stickers on cars in the parking lot of a business in the Beaver Creek shopping center.
APEX, NC
WRAL

Teenage girl dies in Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — A teenage girl was killed in a Durham shooting at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, the Durham Police Department said. Officers received a call that a girl had been shot on the 300 block of South Woodcrest Street, which is in a residential area of Durham east of downtown.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Finding millipedes inside your home? Here’s why

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Household pests are typically limited to eight legs or wings. This time of year however, you may be finding a different kind of creepy crawler. Researchers at North Carolina State University say millipedes typically make dark, cool, moist environments like mulched shrubs and flower beds their home. They like to hide and feed and decomposing vegetation.
RALEIGH, NC
Star News

Star News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy