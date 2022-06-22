Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Columbiana The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Columbiana County in east central Ohio Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Southwestern Lawrence County in western Pennsylvania * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 342 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Palestine, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Monaca, East Palestine, Economy, Ambridge, New Brighton, Beaver, Calcutta, Baden, Rochester, and Ohioville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

