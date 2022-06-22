Genevieve Mary Lhotka

Wendell F. Herrmann, age 91, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Arlington, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at All Saints Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with interment following at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Norwood Young America. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be by Norwood American Legion Edward Born Post 343. Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America.
