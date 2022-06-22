Genevieve Mary Lhotka

Michael A. Fuchs, age 37, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.

HUTCHINSON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO