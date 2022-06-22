ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genevieve Mary Lhotka

Genevieve Mary Lhotka, age 75 of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. A Memorial Mass of...

Michael A. Fuchs

Michael A. Fuchs, age 37, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.
Wendell F. Herrmann

Wendell F. Herrmann, age 91, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Arlington, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at All Saints Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with interment following at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Norwood Young America. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be by Norwood American Legion Edward Born Post 343. Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America.
Morning Devotional – A Well of Water

Your Friday morning devotional this week is presented by John Snyder of River Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “A Well of Water.”
Hutchinson coach wins National Coach of the Year award

The National Swimming Coach of the Year comes from Hutchinson. Hutch Tigersharks Swim coach Rory Fairbanks was named this week as the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) National Swim & Dive Coach of the Year. Fairbanks was one of 8 finalists for the award.
