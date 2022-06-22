ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Martin Sheen Says He ‘Regrets’ Not Using His Real Name Professionally

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2a28_0gIrVJRm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFk03_0gIrVJRm00 Martin Sheen at the premiere of "Apocalypse Now Final Cut" in 2019. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images)

Martin Sheen may be a household name, but the actor himself wishes you knew him by his real name.

Sheen — the son of a Spanish immigrant father and Irish immigrant mother — was born with the name Ramon Estévez. In an interview with Closer Weekly published Monday, the “Apocalypse Now” star said that he wishes he used his actual name when he was starting out as an actor.

“That’s one of my regrets,” he told the magazine. “I never changed my name officially. It’s still Ramon Estévez on my birth certificate. It’s on my marriage license, my passport, driver’s license.”

He chalked up the decision of being naive when he first started in show business.

“Sometimes you get persuaded when you don’t have enough insight or even enough courage to stand up for what you believe in, and you pay for it later,” he said. “But, of course, I’m only speaking for myself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dif4M_0gIrVJRm00
Martin Sheen (left) poses with his family, Emilio Estévez, Ramon Estévez, Charlie Sheen and Renee Estévez in 2010. (Photo: Ryan Miller via Getty Images)

He added that when his son, Emilio Estévez, first started acting professionally, he advised his son to stay true to his name.

“The only influence I had on Emilio was to keep his name,” Sheen told Closer. “When he started out, his agent was advising him to change his name to Sheen and he wouldn’t do it. And I thank God he didn’t.”

Sheen’s other famous son, Charlie Sheen, didn’t take the same advice — initially.

In 2013, he was credited in Robert Rodriguez‘s film “Machete Kills” by his real name, Carlos Estévez, in the title cards.

But in 2017’s “Mad Families,” Charlie Sheen was credited by his professional name.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Charlie Sheen’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 5 Children With Denise Richards & More

Charlie Sheen, 56, is best known as a successful actor, but he’s also, more importantly, a doting father of five. The busy dad has welcomed three daughters and two sons over the course of one relationship and two marriages, and has often gushed over them during public appearances and in media interviews. “I love all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball,” he once told Us Weekly when discussing his relationship with them and praising one of his daughters’ accomplishments.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Sheen
Person
Ryan Miller
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Charlie Sheen
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Families#Axelle Bauer Griffin#Spanish#Irish#Closer Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie’

Click here to read the full article. To say we’re ready for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks gorgeous as the film’s protagonist, and Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women were Oscar-nominated masterpieces. But on Wednesday, Warner Brothers released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. And it’s giving full camp, full cringe. We’re not sure how Mattel is going to feel about this. With his platinum locks, light-wash denim vest, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking over his low-rise jeans, we’re already lining up therapy appointments for the nightmares this is sure to give us. La La Land homeboy looks like one of those...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
Page Six

Alex Rodriguez, gal pal Kathryne Padgett seen kissing while partying in Italy

Alex Rodriguez was seen scoring a kiss with gal pal Kathryne Padgett during a night out in Capri, Italy on Saturday. A-Rod and his new model girlfriend were dancing and singing, with the Yankees slugger even playing percussion on a tambourine, according to photos taken of the couple. Rodriguez, 46, and the 25-year-old blonde bombshell were first linked in January when the couple snuggled up while at a Green Bay Packers playoff game at Lambeau Field. At the time, insiders told Page Six Rodriguez was still “a single dude,” but now it appears Padgett is the ex-baseball’s player first serious fling since...
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

86K+
Followers
4K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy