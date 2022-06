Dakota Johnson continues to serve up major style on a silver platter — or rather, on the streets of New York City. The actress has been busy bopping around the Big Apple, promoting her latest movie projects like Persuasion and Cha Cha Real Smooth (both releasing this summer), and luckily for anyone who's been missing Johnson's carefree-cool outfits, there are now plenty of new ones to turn to for inspiration. She wore a blazer mini dress! She wore loafers! She wore a crochet set! And most recently, she wore the shoe trend that's ideal for summer weddings — and beyond.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO