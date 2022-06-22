Three Longshots to Win Wimbledon

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams plans to make her return to singles competition via a wild-card entry at Wimbledon, where matches begin on Monday. Williams is a seven-time champion in singles at the All England Club, part of her collection of 23 career Grand Slam titles, a record in the professional era (which dates to 1968).
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova tuned up for the upcoming Grand Slam tournament by overpowering Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 to win the Eastbourne title on Saturday. The 14th-seeded Kvitova earned her first grass-court title in four years -- and 29th trophy of her singles career overall -- after breaking Ostapenko, the defending champion, early in both sets and feasting on the Latvian's second serve.
Serena Williams admitted to missing competition as she continued her injury comeback with a doubles victory at the Rothesay International Eastbourne on Wednesday (22 June).The legendary tennis star partnered with Ons Jabeur to secure a 6-2, 6-4 win over Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching.“I will always enjoy the competitive side and I think there’s a part of me that will always, no matter what happens, always miss it,” Williams said.She added that before returning to the court, she was taking “mental breaks” as part of her injury rehab.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rothesay International Eastbourne: Serena Williams says return to tennis court after injury 'felt good'Eastbourne: Serena Williams says return to tennis court after injury ‘felt good’Boxer Jake Paul calls Tommy Fury a 'f***ing idiot' in Twitter rant
On Saturday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Pirates and their gigantic shortstop took on the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg. Angel Hernandez was part of the umpire crew, but was in the field this time around. He still managed to make a scene in the bottom of the third inning. Brett...
After the thrill of the NBA Draft settled, one former Razorback signed a free agent deal with an NBA franchise.
Stanley Umude, who spent one season at Arkansas following a four-year career at South Dakota, has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Detroit Pistons.
The deal means that Umude will receive a one-year, league-minimum salary that will count towards the team’s 20-man roster. However, the contract can be altered to become a two-way contract, where Umude would split time between the Pistons and their G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
In one season at Arkansas, Umude scored 11.9 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, and shot 72% from the free-throw stripe in 37 games, making 26 starts.
Umude thrived against SEC competition. He scored over 20 points in six games last season, with five of them being against conference foes. His best game of the season came against Georgia on February 2, where he dropped 31 points in 36 minutes of action.
Umude joins Jaylin Williams as players from last season’s roster to earn a chance to play at the next level. Williams was drafted 34th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Some of the women to watch at Wimbledon, which begins Monday at the All England Club:. Grand Slam Titles: 2 — French Open (2: 2020, 2022) Last 5 Wimbledons: 2021-Lost in 4th Round, 2019-Lost in 1st Round, 2018-Did Not Play, 2017-DNP, 2016-DNP Aces: Enters...
The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is approaching and with it brings the annual conversation about representation. Each team will have a player involved, even if there isn't a deserving candidate. To me, this is perfectly fine as the game is a glorified exhibition. Plus there's the added benefit of someone making the cut out of nowhere. Recently we presented you with a list of names who somehow earned multiple All-Star Game selections. The field of one-timers is perhaps even more random.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — How much do you know about Wimbledon, the grass-court Grand Slam tennis tournament that begins Monday at the All England Club? Give this AP quiz a try:. ___. 1st Round: In what year was Wimbledon first held — and in what year were women first...
Dreams will come true tonight at the 2022 NBA Draft. This year's affair is particularly loaded with one-and-done prospects; the expected top three picks are all freshman for the first time in five years. On a related note, you know who's been playing in the league for a very long...
BETHESDA, Md. – Lexi Thompson blistered a drive down the par-4 17th on Congressional’s Blue Course to the flat area, leaving herself 102 yards for the approach. She took an extra club – her 50-degree wedge – to control the spin and relied on the crowd’s reaction to tell her the rest.
Perhaps the only instance in which the goals of NBA insiders conflicts directly with the desires of the league is in regard to the NBA draft. Adrian Wojnarowski, Shams Charania, and all the beat reporters around the country will do whatever they can to find out who is getting selected before the pick is announced because first-to-market scoops are the currency they deal in. Conversely, both the league and ESPN would prefer those scoops didn't go out beforehand because it ruins all drama for anybody who is online during the draft.
