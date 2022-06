A shocking series of events unfolded in the woods of central India in early June. A couple walking in the forest of Panna National Park was attacked and killed by a sloth bear. Later, the authorities tried to haze the bear off—but it stayed with the dead bodies for several hours. Initial reports said the bear was feeding on the corpses over a period of time, but later news reports describe the bear as “playing” with the remains, not eating them. Eventually, the authorities tranquilized the bear and recovered the bodies of the victims.

ACCIDENTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO