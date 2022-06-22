ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kacey Musgraves Delivers Delicate Cover of ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ for ‘Elvis’: Stream

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Kacey Musgraves unveiled her tender cover of Elvis Presley ‘s “ Can’t Help Falling in Love ” on Wednesday (June 22) for the Elvis soundtrack.

“Wise men say only fools rush in/ But I can’t help falling in love with you/ Shall I stay? Would it be a sin/ If I can’t help falling in love with you?/ Like a river flows surely to the sea/ Darlin’, so it goes, some things are meant to be/ Take my hand, take my whole life too/ For I can’t help falling in love with you,” the country star croons over simple, muted piano on the timeless track.

The accompanying visual for the song also features scenes from the upcoming Baz Luhrmann biopic starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tom Hanks as his longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jimmie Rodgers Snow.

The film, which premiered at Cannes and is set to premiere in theaters on Friday (June 24), also features cameos by Yola as gospel pioneer Sister Rosetta Thorpe, Gary Clark Jr. as Delta blues singer Arthur Crudup, and model Alton Mason as Little Richard.

Meanwhile, the soundtrack to the musical movie also contains original Elvis tracks such as 1969’s “Suspicious Minds,” 1974’s “I Got a Feelin’ in My Body,” and “Burnin’ Love,” as well as contributions by Doja Cat (lead single “ Vegas “), Eminem and CeeLo Green (“ The King and I “), Måneskin (Presley’s “If I Can Dream”) and more.

Watch the music video for Musgraves’ take on “Can’t Help Falling in Love” below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Gary Clark Jr.
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Doja Cat
SheKnows

Elvis Presley's Ex-Wife, Daughter, & Granddaughter Shared a Red Carpet Moment at Graceland's 'Elvis' Premiere

Click here to read the full article. It was a Presley family reunion for Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, and Priscilla Presley, who showed up to support the Graceland premiere of Elvis in Memphis, Tennessee. The biopic ,starring Austin Butler in the titular role, has the stamp of approval from the entire Presley clan. Keough marked the special event by sharing photos of the screening with her Instagram followers. (See the photo HERE.) She proudly looked at her mom and grandmother as all three women showed up in coordinating black outfits. The 33-year-old lookalike granddaughter of the King wrote, “We’re so...
MEMPHIS, TN
Architectural Digest

Priscilla Presley Explains Why Elvis’s Graceland Remains the Second Most Visited Home in America

It’s been 40 years since Graceland mansion first eased open its door to the public, beckoning to the line of curious visitors that they could—at long last—venture past the Corinthian columns and step into Elvis Presley’s private playground. Despite the passing of four decades, remarkably, there’s been no ebb in the steady flow of inquisitive tourists. People still go crazy for the King of Rock and Roll, and he’s especially having a cultural resurgence at the moment thanks to the Baz Luhrmann–directed biopic, called simply Elvis, which is set to hit theaters on June 24. For the film, which features Austin Butler in the titular role, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, Graceland was completely recreated on a set in Queensland, Australia.
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Reveals Behind-Scenes Secret About ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler

While helping to promote the upcoming biopic “Elvis,” Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough shared a behind-the-scenes secret about Austin Butler. While speaking about the actor, who plays Elvis Presley in the film, Riley Keough shared, “One of the most remarkable parts to me about ‘Elvis that people may not know (because he’s done such an fantastic job) is that Austin Butler is singing all of the early Elvis vocals himself.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling In Love#Yola#Vegas
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Snaps Pic With Rarely-Seen Twin Granddaughters Ahead of ‘Elvis’ Premiere

Priscilla Presley and her longtime love and rock-n-roll legend, Elvis Presley, divorced decades ago in 1973 before The King passed away in 1977. However, that hasn’t kept Priscilla from being a tour de force as a public figure. Earlier this week, her fans flocked to an event that saw Priscilla and her family members attend a Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Portrayal Is Getting Blasted Online

Elvis Presley’s family has given Austin Butler heaps of praise for his portrayal of The King of Rock, and fans are wondering why. On June 10th, a 10-second clip from the Baz Luhrmann biopic hit TikTok, and it immediately went viral. But not because people thought the actor did a stand-up impression of Elvis. It went viral because fans of the icon thought the short monologue sucked.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SFGate

Review: Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann deliver a grand ‘Elvis’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The brief life of Elvis Presley is not something that fits neatly into a conventional biopic formula, though many have tried. It was, perhaps, always going to take a director as wild and visionary as Baz Luhrmann to do something that evokes the essence of the King’s 42 years. Luhrmann knows better than to adapt a Wikipedia page when it comes to a such a singular, larger-than-life star whose legend has only intensified and obscured almost a half a century after his death. Plus, he found a perfect star in Austin Butler, who fearlessly embodies the icon without ever slipping into impersonation.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Reflects on Life With Elvis: ‘I Adored Him’

Priscilla Presley, the wife of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, reflected on her late husband after the premiere of his biopic, “Elvis.”. Priscilla and Elvis were married from 1967 until 1973. Elvis died shortly afterward in 1977 at the age of 42. But Priscilla Presley has a lot of fond memories of their time together, both before and after their divorce.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily South

Three Generations of Presleys Gathered to Watch Elvis at Graceland

Three generations of the Presley family were in attendance for a special screening of Elvis at Graceland over the weekend. The King's ex-wife Priscilla, their daughter Lisa Marie, and Priscilla's granddaughter, Riley Keough, united to watch the long-awaited biopic at the crooner's legendary home in Memphis, Tennessee. The forthcoming movie,...
MEMPHIS, TN
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
MEMPHIS, TN
Collider

How to Watch 'Elvis': Is the Musical Biopic Streaming or in Theaters?

At the peak of his prime, Elvis Presley was arguably the biggest performing artist in the world and the undisputed King of Rock and Roll. He was more than a musician; he was one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century. It’s then no surprise that a musical biographical film centered around his life is one of the most anticipated films of 2022.
MOVIES
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy