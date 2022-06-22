ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Louella E. Herbst – Service 6/27/22 At 11 A.M.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouella E. Herbst of Ozark, formerly of Ste. Genevieve, died Tuesday at...

KYTV

Ozarks Life: Lavender Falls Farm

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Just a stone’s throw into Stone County sits a field of lavender. “There was no logic to this at all,” Lavender Falls Farm owner Thor Bersted said. “In fact, the University of Missouri Extension said it will never grow here. Everyone laughed at me.”
STONE COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Fire decimates Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City

Four businesses and four families had their lives uprooted as a fire blazed through the Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City in the early hours of Tuesday, June 21. According to Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Lieutenant Dylan Honea, the SCFPD got the call of a fire at the center just after 1:30 a.m. The Buttonwood Center is divided into residential and commercial areas, with four businesses and four occupied apartments.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson two vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured

Two men and a woman were serious injured in a two vehicle crash on Saturday, June 18, one mile west of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Jacob Wynn, 33, was traveling east on Missouri-376 at a high rate of speed when his 2014 BMW 320i failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center of the road and struck and incoming westbound 2007 Toyota Tacoma head-on, being driven by Robert Blivin, 62, of Herculaneum, Missouri. Both vehicles then traveled off the north side of the roadway.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Fourth of July fireworks to light up area skies

The time has come once again to wear your best red, white and blue outfits, wave our flags and to gather communities together to celebrate the birth of our country. The Fourth of July is just over a week away and we have the scope of several area locations which are hosting fireworks displays and Fourth of July activities.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Ste. Genevieve, MO
Obituaries
City
Ste. Genevieve, MO
City
Ozark, MO
KOLR10 News

Ft. Leonard Wood Great Dane battling cancer

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – Fort. Leonard Wood’s unofficial mascot, Maverick, has been diagnosed with cancer. The last time Maverick and his owner Kelly Brownfield spoke with Ozarksfirst.com, Maverick was competing in the American Humane Hero Dog Awards for Therapy Dog of the Year. Brownfield found out he made it to round two and is […]
FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Crane women ejected, serious injured in motorcycle crash

A woman from Crane sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, June 18, two miles north of Galena. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Kari Eads, 54, of Crane was traveling south on Highway AA, when the floorboard of her Harley Davidson Motorcycle drug on the roadway as she was rounding a curve and caused her to lose control. The motorcycle went off of the roadway and Eads was ejected from the motorcycle.
CRANE, MO
KYTV

Fire damages businesses in Kimberling City, Mo.

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged businesses in a shopping center in Kimberling City early Tuesday. The fire started around 1:40 a.m. at the Buttonwood Shopping Center. Investigators say the fire started in the back of the shopping center. Crews cleared the scene around 9:30 a.m. The shopping...
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Fee increase at Springfield landfill begins July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Those who use Springfield’s Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill and Yardwaste Recycling Center facilities will notice a fee increase on July 1, 2022. These fees were approved by City Council in December 2021. A news release from the city said the money will fund the operation of the landfill, recycling drop-off sites, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Laclede County man pleads guilty in death of his boss

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A Laclede County, Mo. man pleaded guilty to the death of his boss in November of 2020. Deputies arrested Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge, for the death of Nathan Andrew Young, 33, of Webster County. Norman pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge. Norman worked...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth man suffers serious injuries in single vehicle crash

A Forsyth man was seriously injured on Saturday, June 18, in a single vehicle crash less than a mile north of Forsyth. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Gary Boyd, 40, of Forsyth was traveling east on Highway 160, near Missouri-176, when his 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the centerline, traveled off the left side of the road and crashed into a mailbox, cable box and utility pole.
FORSYTH, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

Police awaiting autopsy results

The Aurora-Marionville Police Department (AMPD) is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred June 14 at 1642 Oak Dr. in Aurora. “At approximately 8:14 a.m., AMPD received a 911 call asking us to respond to 1642 Oak Drive,” said AMPD Police Chief Wes Coatney. “The 911 call came from a...
AURORA, MO

