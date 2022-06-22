Bristol casino set for final hiring event before July opening

United Way’s Week of Caring recently offered help to local agencies throughout Kingsport. According to the United Way of Greater Kingsport, the Week of Caring extended throughout the Model City with 80 recent service projects involving more than 1,000 volunteers. The Kingsport Chamber painted exam rooms at Friends In Need, Keep Kingsport Beautiful saw assistance from AEP and Eastman Credit Union with a Greenbelt clean-up, the City of Kingsport painted at Sullivan House and more. Local companies and organizations, such as AEP, Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union, Bank of Tennessee, Eastman Credit Union, and more provided maintenance services, landscaping, painting, deep cleaning, and several other projects throughout the community as part of United Way's Week of Caring.
