Bristol, VA

Bristol casino set for final hiring event before July opening

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol casino will offer a final hiring event before its temporary facility opens next month. The Bristol Casino Future Home of Hard Rock will hold the hiring event on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the former mall and future casino site at...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

