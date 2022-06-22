Republican candidate Astorino makes fifteen promises to Rochester voters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following Tuesdays Republican gubernatorial debate, Republican Robert Astorino held a “15 promises” conference Wednesday morning.

The former Westchester County Executive, Astorino was notable for making 15 promises to Westchester county voters while he was running.

“We kept all 15 promises,” Astorino told Rochester listeners on Wednesday. “So now I’m making promises to the voters in New York.”

The 15 promises Astorino read aloud are as follows:

End all COVID-19 mandates on day 1, and work to re-hire those who lost jobs due to refusing the COVID-19 vaccine

Reduce taxes, spending, and regulations

Repeal the No Cash Bail law

Fire District Attorneys who refuse to prosecute certain laws

Require photo identification in order to vote

Ban Critical Race Theory and gender ideology in public schools

Repeal or defund the SAFE act (Secure Ammunition and Firearm Enforcement Act)

Shift more education money to families

Enact term limits for all state lawmakers (Astorino highlighted he enacted similar legislation in Westchester)

Stop illegal immigrant flights up from the southern border

“Restore” the name of the Tappan Zee bridge, currently called the Governor Mario M. Cuomo

Repeal the HALT act (Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act)

Phase out school taxes for seniors

Support law enforcement

Tap the natural gas and energy potential in New York

Before his time as a county executive, Astorino spent time in media working for ESPN radio and satellite radio. In the 2014 gubernatorial election, Astorino lost to Andrew Cuomo.

To learn more about his platform, visit his website.

