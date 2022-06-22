ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Republican candidate Astorino makes fifteen promises to Rochester voters

By Hailie Higgins
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following Tuesdays Republican gubernatorial debate, Republican Robert Astorino held a “15 promises” conference Wednesday morning.

The former Westchester County Executive, Astorino was notable for making 15 promises to Westchester county voters while he was running.

“We kept all 15 promises,” Astorino told Rochester listeners on Wednesday. “So now I’m making promises to the voters in New York.”

Republican gubernatorial debate held Tuesday in Rochester

The 15 promises Astorino read aloud are as follows:

  • End all COVID-19 mandates on day 1, and work to re-hire those who lost jobs due to refusing the COVID-19 vaccine
  • Reduce taxes, spending, and regulations
  • Repeal the No Cash Bail law
  • Fire District Attorneys who refuse to prosecute certain laws
  • Require photo identification in order to vote
  • Ban Critical Race Theory and gender ideology in public schools
  • Repeal or defund the SAFE act (Secure Ammunition and Firearm Enforcement Act)
  • Shift more education money to families
  • Enact term limits for all state lawmakers (Astorino highlighted he enacted similar legislation in Westchester)
  • Stop illegal immigrant flights up from the southern border
  • “Restore” the name of the Tappan Zee bridge, currently called the Governor Mario M. Cuomo
  • Repeal the HALT act (Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act)
  • Phase out school taxes for seniors
  • Support law enforcement
  • Tap the natural gas and energy potential in New York

Before his time as a county executive, Astorino spent time in media working for ESPN radio and satellite radio. In the 2014 gubernatorial election, Astorino lost to Andrew Cuomo.

To learn more about his platform, visit his website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5ilh_0gIrTnns00
Gail Appleton
2d ago

This is exactly what Republicans need to do. Tell people what they stand for and what they will do to turn this state and county around!

