Shark attacks man near Monterey

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KRON) — A shark attacked a man off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove on Wednesday, the Pacific Grove Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

At 10:35 a.m., officers and paramedics responded to a report of a shark attack at the popular beach.

A man in the water suffered “significant injuries” and was transported to Natividad Hospital, according to the Pacific Grove Police Department. Police said the victim was bitten in the leg and the stomach.

Police described the victim as an ocean swimmer. One witness said that the man was paddling on a standup paddleboard.

Good Samaritans risked their own safety to help the victim after the shark attacked, Police Chief Cathy Madalone said.

“We want to express our gratitude and appreciation to the Good Samaritans that took immediate action and personal risk to assist the swimmer. We send our prayers and thoughts to the swimmer and their family,” Chief Madalone wrote.

The Monterey Fire Department and Seaside Fire Department deployed a drone for an aerial search of the water. As of Wednesday afternoon, there had been no further sightings of the aggressive shark. All beaches between Lovers Point and Sea Palm will remain closed until Saturday as a precaution.

Officials have not yet identified what species the shark is. Great white sharks live in the Monterey Bay and were responsible for other attacks against people in previous years.

In May of 2020, surfer Ben Kelly was killed by a great white shark in the Monterey Bay. Kelly, 26, was catching waves off Sand Dollar Beach when the shark bit his leg and struck a major artery. Jorge Moreno of California State Parks said the shark was between 10-12 feet long. Scientists confirmed its species by using DNA collected from Kelly’s wetsuit and surfboard.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

