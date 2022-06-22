ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Shark attacks man near Monterey

By Tori Gaines, Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7bWY_0gIrTiOF00

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KRON) — A shark attacked a man off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove on Wednesday, the Pacific Grove Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

At 10:35 a.m., officers and paramedics responded to a report of a shark attack at the popular beach.

A man in the water suffered “significant injuries” and was transported to Natividad Hospital, according to the Pacific Grove Police Department. Police said the victim was bitten in the leg and the stomach.

Police described the victim as an ocean swimmer. One witness said that the man was paddling on a standup paddleboard.

Good Samaritans risked their own safety to help the victim after the shark attacked, Police Chief Cathy Madalone said.

“We want to express our gratitude and appreciation to the Good Samaritans that took immediate action and personal risk to assist the swimmer. We send our prayers and thoughts to the swimmer and their family,” Chief Madalone wrote.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The Monterey Fire Department and Seaside Fire Department deployed a drone for an aerial search of the water. As of Wednesday afternoon, there had been no further sightings of the aggressive shark. All beaches between Lovers Point and Sea Palm will remain closed until Saturday as a precaution.

Great white shark ‘baby boom’ observed along NorCal coast

Officials have not yet identified what species the shark is. Great white sharks live in the Monterey Bay and were responsible for other attacks against people in previous years.

In May of 2020, surfer Ben Kelly was killed by a great white shark in the Monterey Bay. Kelly, 26, was catching waves off Sand Dollar Beach when the shark bit his leg and struck a major artery. Jorge Moreno of California State Parks said the shark was between 10-12 feet long. Scientists confirmed its species by using DNA collected from Kelly’s wetsuit and surfboard.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

Monterey shark attack victim receives well wishes during recovery

(KRON) — A shark attack victim is recovering after an incident yesterday in Monterey County. Some of the victim’s colleagues sent well-wishes for a speedy recovery. Shark attack victim Stephen Bruemmer is listed in fair condition and continuing to recover, according to officials at Natividad Hospital in Salinas. Bruemmer was in the water Wednesday at […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific Grove, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Monterey, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Fire at Monterey Mushroom Company burns 2 acres

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Morgan Hill on Friday afternoon. Cal Fire said that it was mapped at 1.9 acres and is 65% contained. The fire started at the Monterey Mushroom Company at 642 Hale Avenue in the very north end of Morgan Hill, Cal Fire said. It […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Monterey County Beaches Still Closed as Surfer Recovers From Shark Attack

One day after a shark attack sent a swimmer to hospital and closed multiple beaches along the Monterey County coast, people returned to the sand -- but not the water. “For the next few days, we can't rent out kayaks or paddle boats, so we're sending people down to cannery row, but we're still renting out bikes,” said Claire Roggeman of Pacific Grove Adventures.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Attacks#Great White Shark#Monterey Bay#California State Parks#Accident#Natividad Hospital#Seaside Fire Department#Sea Palm
NBC Bay Area

'I'm Lucky': Monterey Bay Shark Attack Survivor Speaks Out

A 62-year-old swimmer who was attacked by a shark in Monterey Bay earlier this week said he's lucky to be alive after being saved by good Samaritans, first responders and trauma surgeons. Steve Bruemmer, a Monterey resident and triathlete who has been swimming in the bay one to two times...
MONTEREY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman walking against red light killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Situation at Scotts Valley High School resolved

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — Police have resolved the situation at Scotts Valley High School Friday evening, according to an officer on the scene. The department was investigating a "suspicious circumstance" at the school. An officer at the scene told Action News 8 that someone involved with the active shooter...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Strawberry traffic jam on Highway 1 near Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A strawberry truck spilled all over Highway 1, creating a mess over the northbound lane. Our reporter on the scene said a few people were picking them up, but no other vehicles appeared to be damaged. A noticeable traffic delay is backing up traffic north on Highway 1, approaching the turnoff to The post Strawberry traffic jam on Highway 1 near Castroville appeared first on KION546.
CASTROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Ex-boyfriend drove from San Jose, killed Modesto mother of 2, family says

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a double homicide is dead after being shot by San Jose police following an hours-long standoff on Wednesday. Investigators said the suspect shot and killed a man in San Jose before traveling to Modesto where he shot and killed 29-year-old Michelle Gonzales on Tuesday night. Detectives are now […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman fatally struck by truck driver near Capitol Expressway in San Jose

SAN JOSE – A woman was fatally struck by a truck driver in South San Jose Thursday afternoon, in the city's 34th traffic fatality of the year.San Jose Police responded to the area of Capitol Expressway and Monterey Road around 1:45 p.m. on reports of a collision.According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2018 International truck pulling a trailer was turning left from southbound Monterey Road onto the westbound Capitol Expressway on-ramp when he struck the pedestrian.Investigators said the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk, but was crossing against a red traffic signal while the truck had the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County law officials holds active shooter training

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The fourth day of active shooter training at Scotts Valley High School for Santa Cruz County law enforcement and firefighters was held Friday. We got a first-hand look at training sessions to have plans in place should an active shooter situation occur. It's a refresher course after the massacre at Uvalde, The post Santa Cruz County law officials holds active shooter training appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Box containing cremated remains found in Sunnyvale

(KRON) — A box containing cremated remains was recently found inside a bag at Partridge Avenue and Dunford Way in Sunnyvale, according to a tweet from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. “We know this is something very special to someone and are hoping to be able to reunited it to the family it belongs […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy