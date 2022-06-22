ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Google maps adds gas savings to app

By Steve Sbraccia
cbs17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With gas prices still abnormally high, many are looking for ways to save the gas they have in the tank. A lot of us are pretty familiar with apps that provide route guidance, but now Google has added a new wrinkle to its maps — a gas...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

 

WRAL News

After 2 years, ramp meters on I-540 will be reactivated

Ramp signals at four exits on Interstate 540 will be reactivated Tuesday. The signals, called ramp meters, were turned off for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic due to decreased traffic volume. The change takes place June 28 at four interchanges in north Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Department...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

‘Like an explosion’: Mebane prepares for housing expansion

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Mebane is planning to welcome almost 1,000 new homes to the northern part of town. It’s the largest residential expansion they’ve ever seen. “It’s like an explosion,” said Frank Idley, a resident and business owner in Mebane. It’s an explosion not everyone is prepared for. “I would like […]
MEBANE, NC
cbs17

Cary pizzeria says rent hike forced it to permanently close

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Around the Triangle, people are seeing their rents go up by several hundred dollars at renewal. The increased cost to function in the area isn’t reserved for just residents, business are having to learn how to survive with increased operating costs along with increased rents.
CARY, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Cars
Raleigh, NC
Traffic
wraltechwire.com

As carrier wars continue, Verizon is hiring locally in Triangle – with sign-on bonus of $2,500

RALEIGH – As the Triangle’s labor market remains competitive, Verizon is seeking to add workers, and continues to offer a signing bonus for new employees in the region. A company spokesperson confirmed to WRAL TechWire that the company is providing a sign-on bonus of $2,500 for new retail sales representatives, and wrote in an email that the company continues to recruit in the region.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Cary pizza restaurant to close with plans to go mobile

Cary, N.C. — A Cary pizza restaurant is closing its doors Thursday. Your Pie at 685 Cary Towne Blvd. is closing because restaurant owner Efrem Yates said he could not "reach mutually beneficial lease renegotiation terms" with the building's owners. Your Pie opened at the location in 2019. The...
CARY, NC
cbs17

New global company headquarters opens in Durham, brings new jobs

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – Durham County leaders took a tour of a new global company headquarters in Durham that will bring in 250 new jobs and an estimated $3.07 billion in economic impact for the state. Smart Wires has a new state-of-the-art research development facility in the Research Triangle...
DURHAM, NC
#Google Maps#Gas Prices#Vehicles#Smart Phone
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT: Interstate signs unveiled, training track officially opens

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — A highway that stretches through eastern North Carolina is now an interstate, so drivers will start to see more “Interstate 587” signs. Commuters will travel more efficiently through Wilson, Greene and Pitt counties thanks to the newly improved I-587. The first sign was...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh businesses offering $4 meals during summer months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two dozen businesses around North Carolina State University are offering their own take to a traditional restaurant week, the Hillsborough Street $4 Food Walk. During the school year, students at NC State and Meredith College help keep restaurants alive along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. “When...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Everest Kitchen, Wok'n Grille

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Everest Kitchen in Wendell and Wok'n Grille in Durham. Reporter: Eric...
DURHAM, NC
Axios Raleigh

What's being built in downtown Raleigh

Construction in downtown Raleigh has accelerated this year, and looks poised to continue for the foreseeable future, as developers from across the country target North Carolina's capital city.Why it matters: The projects will reshape Raleigh's skyline and expand the once staid downtown in all directions, adding thousands of apartments, more office space and hotel rooms. Here are just a few of the prominent projects transforming downtown: Data: Axios research; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios400HWhat's happening: Located at 400 Hillsborough St., progress on 400H is already well underway, setting it up to be the next tower to join Raleigh's growing skyline.The 20-story building...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Do you live in NC’s wealthiest county?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A study by SmartAsset found three counties in the Triangle are the wealthiest in the state. The investment advising company came up with its list by comparing every county in the country across three metrics: investment income, property value, and per capita income. Orange County...
ECONOMY
cbs17

5 displaced and 3 units damaged after Durham fire: officials

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire in Durham has left three apartment units damaged and five people displaced, officials said Friday night. On Friday at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Durham Fire Department responded to a call regarding an apartment fire on White Pine Drive. After arriving, officials discovered a two-story apartment building displaying fire near a set of stairs.
DURHAM, NC

