ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

B&B Cocktail Lounge in Old Town Scottsdale opens June 22

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mveRo_0gIrTFzI00

B&B Cocktail Lounge, created by Scottsdale-based Square One Concepts, opened its doors on Wednesday, June 22, at 4222 N. Scottsdale Road.

The new lounge is by the creators of steakhouse Bourbon & Bones Chophouse | Bar.

“From day one, the remarkable cocktail experience at Bourbon & Bones was a hit and, as we have added to the list of spirits, it has taken on a life of its own,” said S. Barrett Rinzler, founder and CEO of Square One Concepts. “The Old Town Scottsdale nightlife scene makes the addition of a separate cocktail lounge concept a natural fit. I wish we would have thought of this years ago! We’re very excited for our clientele to experience this new concept and introduce this new luxury setting to them and others who may not have previously been to Bourbon & Bones.”

Located directly north of the flagship fine dining restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale, B&B Cocktail Lounge brings the sizzle this summer to discerning revelers who enjoy handcrafted cocktails with an epicurean bite, according to a press release.

The cocktail spot will offer shared plates with a connoisseur’s selection of wines, spirits and cocktails. Bite options include, for example:

  • The Devil’s Cut, Hot Rock with sliced Wagyu, sweet chili and ponzu butter;
  • Steak Au Gratin with prime steak tips, bell peppers, cream, garlic and gruyere with grilled baguette;
  • Bleu Cheese Stuffed Medjool Dates with Marcona almonds and a balsamic reduction; and
  • A Fondue of MontAmore, gruyere, mozzarella with a touch of Knob Creek Bourbon, chardonnay and seasonal accoutrements. Sushi, salads and desserts also are featured.

True to Bourbon & Bones’ fine dining roots, B&B Cocktail Lounge also will host exclusive pairing dinners, part of a reservations-only Casks & Cuts Dinner Series; private dining for groups of any size up to 100, which the restaurant next door cannot readily accommodate, the press release stated.

A second B&B Cocktail Lounge also is planned for Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, next year.

B&B Cocktail Lounge will be open Wednesday through Saturday. Initial hours are 5 p.m.-midnight, Wednesday and Thursday; 5 p.m.–2 a.m., Friday and Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

New Italian Restaurant Now Open

A new Italian restaurant is now open.Nerfee Mirandilla/Unsplash. When it comes to Italian food in the Valley, it can usually be broken down into three categories: high-end, fast-casual, and pizza. For individuals who are looking to kick back and enjoy Italian food that is beyond fast-casual, there are a handful of options in metro Phoenix, but often there is a long wait or hours are limited for the restaurants. To help meet the demand for this culinary style, a new Italian bar and bistro is opening up right in the heart of the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Historic EV restaurant moves to Chandler

It’s not often a 55-year-old restaurant gets to celebrate a grand opening, but that’s what La Fonda Mexican Restaurant did recently. The popular family-owned eatery decided to move to Chandler after decades of operating in Tempe. “My sister and I we found this location,” said Angela Cota, who...
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Chain Opening New Location Downtown

A new chicken sandwich restaurant is opening.Jacinto Diego/Unsplash. Certain restaurants, for one reason or another, have an almost cult-like following. Sometimes it is the exclusivity of the restaurant, where it does not open in certain areas of the country. Other times it simply stands above the competition in the quality of what it provides. For many on the East Coast, there is almost an elusive memory of In-N-Out, simply because the chain doesn’t exist on that side of the country. Others might think of the Sonics they once visited as a kid, but now the chain doesn’t exist where they live. Whatever the reason may be, one such chain restaurant with a massive following is opening a new location right in the heart of downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Scottsdale, AZ
Food & Drinks
Scottsdale, AZ
Restaurants
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Restaurants
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Greyson F

Award-Winning Chef Opens New Restaurant in Town

Enjoy a world class meal at a new restaurant.Sebastian Comen Photography/Unsplash. For anyone that has been looking for a new fine dining experience in metro Phoenix, and maybe lounge out by a pool at the same time, a new restaurant has opened up inside the J.W. Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is here to satisfy those cravings.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

This is Arizona’s Most Expensive Spec Home Ever

The most expensive spec home ever to be built in the Grand Canyon State is coming to Scottsdale’s prestigious Silverleaf community. Listed for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, the $32 million home has the highest asking price to date in Arizona. The property, known as “Ellington Heights,” will offer gorgeous views of the Valley and a unique luxury experience inspired by the Roaring ‘20s.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Cocktails#B B#Dining In#Fine Dining Restaurant#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#B B Cocktail Lounge#Square One Concepts#Bourbon Bones
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Construction is Underway on the Next Phase of One Scottsdale Located North of Loop 101

North Scottsdale Property Among Best Locations in the Valley. DMB Associates, Inc., the developers behind highly acclaimed DC Ranch and numerous other communities across the Phoenix metropolitan area, announced that construction has started, and activity is thriving on the next phases of One Scottsdale, comprised of 75 acres just north of Loop 101 on Scottsdale Road.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Cheap Phoenix-Based Spaghetti Restaurant Now Open

Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner today.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. When it comes to feeding the masses quickly, there’s nothing like a great big heaping bowl of pasta. It’s affordable, effective, and perfect for any day of the week. However, sometimes time is short for even pasta. Whether work runs long or there’s not much time between activities, picking up a box of pasta and a jar of marinara isn’t always an option. That is why one of the newest restaurants to open here in Tucson is such a welcome one.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Restaurant Closes Down After Almost 3 Years

Another restaurant in metro Phoenix has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant is an uphill battle, to begin with, but the last few years have only made things worse. From pandemic closures to the difficulty in landing employees, restaurants around the Valley have struggled. However, health food restaurants have seen additional hurdles to jump, mostly due to the rising cost of goods. Because locating and harvesting ethically grown produce that abides by various health standards (such as being organic or locally grown), it has forced prices at these particular restaurants to increase even further than the competition. For many restaurants, it’s simply too many issues to handle, and that is exactly what has happened with a local fresh restaurant that has now officially called it quits.
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
travelawaits.com

5 Luxurious Farm-To-Spa Experiences In Arizona

One of the things I like to do when traveling in the Southwest is to enjoy local spa treatments because they incorporate indigenous ingredients you can’t usually find anywhere else in the U.S. They’re called “farm-to-spa” experiences, and they offer unique treatments that heal the body and soul with desert-inspired botanicals like prickly pear, aloe oil, citrus, and cactus flower. Native American traditions are also popular in these Arizona spa treatments, providing inspiration for distinctive healing therapies.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Woman Pays It Forward to Mesa Swim instructor

Advanced Materials Technology is a Chandler-based, family-owned, full-service machine shop. Arizona Cardinals send students and teachers on Washington, D.C. field trip. Nearly 300 teachers and students get to spend four days in the nation's capital, thanks to the Cardinals and State Farm. Jaime's Local Love: Homage Coffee House. Updated: Jun....
MESA, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

As If Paul Dembow In Paradise Valley Could Get Any Weirder

Why does it seem that most things involving embattled Paradise Valley Town Councilman Paul Dembow circulate around unethic and sleaze?. Wrongly, even comically, Dembow is seeking a FOURTH term on the Town Council. That’s a man with an identity crisis. How else to explain someone wanting a 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th year on an unpaid dais in a community that has a deep bench for replacing him? Perhaps this is the primary reason Christine Labelle, a competitor of Dembow’s in the upcoming council elections, is calling for term limits. Scottsdale has them. So does Phoenix. So do most places. Why not Paradise Valley?
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Phoenix appears confident as water alarm shakes the West

Disclosures last week that Lake Mead’s water level is plummeting more quickly than expected and putting even more strain on the Colorado River jolted some Western cities, but Phoenix wasn’t among them. And that could be because of what city Water Services Department officials told City Council during...
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
800
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy