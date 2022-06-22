B&B Cocktail Lounge in Old Town Scottsdale opens June 22

B&B Cocktail Lounge, created by Scottsdale-based Square One Concepts, opened its doors on Wednesday, June 22, at 4222 N. Scottsdale Road.

The new lounge is by the creators of steakhouse Bourbon & Bones Chophouse | Bar.

“From day one, the remarkable cocktail experience at Bourbon & Bones was a hit and, as we have added to the list of spirits, it has taken on a life of its own,” said S. Barrett Rinzler, founder and CEO of Square One Concepts. “The Old Town Scottsdale nightlife scene makes the addition of a separate cocktail lounge concept a natural fit. I wish we would have thought of this years ago! We’re very excited for our clientele to experience this new concept and introduce this new luxury setting to them and others who may not have previously been to Bourbon & Bones.”

Located directly north of the flagship fine dining restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale, B&B Cocktail Lounge brings the sizzle this summer to discerning revelers who enjoy handcrafted cocktails with an epicurean bite, according to a press release.

The cocktail spot will offer shared plates with a connoisseur’s selection of wines, spirits and cocktails. Bite options include, for example:

The Devil’s Cut, Hot Rock with sliced Wagyu, sweet chili and ponzu butter;

Steak Au Gratin with prime steak tips, bell peppers, cream, garlic and gruyere with grilled baguette;

Bleu Cheese Stuffed Medjool Dates with Marcona almonds and a balsamic reduction; and

A Fondue of MontAmore, gruyere, mozzarella with a touch of Knob Creek Bourbon, chardonnay and seasonal accoutrements. Sushi, salads and desserts also are featured.

True to Bourbon & Bones’ fine dining roots, B&B Cocktail Lounge also will host exclusive pairing dinners, part of a reservations-only Casks & Cuts Dinner Series; private dining for groups of any size up to 100, which the restaurant next door cannot readily accommodate, the press release stated.

A second B&B Cocktail Lounge also is planned for Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, next year.

B&B Cocktail Lounge will be open Wednesday through Saturday. Initial hours are 5 p.m.-midnight, Wednesday and Thursday; 5 p.m.–2 a.m., Friday and Saturday.