ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trion, GA

Caitlin Milam pleads guilty to vehicular homicide of 22 year old

By Collins Parker
WDEF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A northwest Georgia woman has pleaded guilty to a vehicular homicide from 2020. Prosecutors say 22 year old Caitlin Elizabeth Milam spent the night of March 14 partying with her friends. Witnesses say she was driving extremely fast past them at Mount Vernon Mills...

www.wdef.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Georgia Sun

16-year-old arrested in Canton for human trafficking of 13-year-old

CANTON — Canton Police arrested a 16-year-old girl who they say was trafficking a kidnapped 13-year-old across state lines. On Wednesday, June 22, at about 10:24 a.m., an officer with the Canton Police Department conducted a traffic stop, which resulted in the arrest of a juvenile female for human trafficking, kidnapping, and multiple other charges.
CANTON, GA
WDEF

TBI adds Marion County escapee to Most Wanted List

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The elusive Johnny Lewis Payne has now made the TBI’s Most Wanted List. The 48 year old has a history of escaping from prison. The Bridgeport native was serving 20 years in Alabama for receiving stolen property. But he escaped from the Elba Community...
MARION COUNTY, TN
wbhfradio.org

Latest Car Hopping Incident

Authorities suspect a black male and another male of entering four unlocked vehicles at four residences on Long Island Drive, Foley Drive, and Innis Brook Circle near Cartersville early Thursday morning. The perpetrators reportedly stole a pistol, a bookbag containing weightlifting gear, two wallets with contents, and a jar of about $40 in change.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Summerville, GA
City
Trion, GA
Trion, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
ABC 33/40 News

Georgia woman arrested after pounds of meth found during traffic stop in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Georgia woman was arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday following a traffic stop, according to the Etowah County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said 45-year-old Natasha Deanna Scott, of Atlanta, was initially stopped for a tint violation by an officer with...
fox5atlanta.com

Kidnapped 13-year-old girl rescued during traffic stop, Canton police say

CANTON, Ga. - A 13-year-old girl believed to be the victim of human trafficking was rescued Wednesday during a traffic stop, Canton police said. A 16-year-old has since been arrested on human trafficking, kidnapping, and multiple other charges. So much just did not add up during that stop along North...
wbhfradio.org

An Acworth Woman Dies in a Two Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 61, Bartow County

An Acworth woman dies in a two-vehicle crash in White, Georgia. According to reports with the Georgia State Patrol, on June 21, 2022, at approximately 3:48 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 61 at Mahan Road. Forty-eight-year-old, Tonya Sue Lofasso of Acworth died in the two-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation determined that a white Freightliner truck hauling a car dolly was traveling north on Highway 61, attempting to turn left into a private drive at 4093 and 61. A blue Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on the highway one vehicle behind the Freightliner truck. Lofasso, the driver of the Motorcycle was following too closely to the vehicle in front of her and swerved left in an attempt to avoid striking the rear of the vehicle. The motorcycle traveled into the southbound lane of travel and struck the left front side of the Freightliner truck with the front of the motorcycle. The driver of the Harley Davidson was identified as Tonya Sue Lofasso of Acworth, who succumbed to her injuries.
ACWORTH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haley Smith
WDEF

Young woman charged with weekend shooting at Southside parking lot

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting that took place early Sunday morning on Rossville Avenue near the Chattanooga Choo Choo. 23-year-old Shadericka Williams is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and 2 counts of Attempted Murder. The shooting in a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Lawn mower accident kills man in Hixson Thursday afternoon

HIXSON, Tenn. — A lawn mower accident killed an elderly man in Hixson Thursday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. First responders were called just after noon at a home on the 1300 block of Thrasher Pike. First responders pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicular Homicide#Violent Crime
WDEF

HCSO Responds to Water Emergency on Dockside Drive

Hamilton County, TN – At approximately 12:35 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded near the 2300 block of Dockside Drive for the report of a water emergency. Initial reports from the scene indicates a male party was attempting to step onto a boat from the dock when...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Grundy County Herald

Two Tracy City residents arrested on drug trafficking charges

Two Tracy City residents were arrested last Thursday in Johnson County Arkansas for drug trafficking. Last week, patrol deputies of the Johnson County Arkansas Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Coal Hill Police Department with an incident they were involved in. The initial investigation led to the discovery of credible narcotics information, along with a substantial amount of methamphetamine.
TRACY CITY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Issues Scam Alert for Hamilton County

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office would like to alert our citizens to a SCAM being perpetrated in our community. The SCAM involves a phone call from a party advising they work for the HCSO Fugitive Unit. The caller then states they have an open warrant for their arrest informing the individual they have missed jury duty or pertains to some other random legal issue. In some cases, the caller will even use the name of one of our personnel to make the phone call sound more legitimate. The caller then proceeds to tell the individual they can pay over the phone with a pre-paid credit or “green card” to remove the warrant.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

June 23 Police Briefs

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller advised people were going through a car on the lot of the business. He advised once confronted the people became angry. On scene police spoke with the caller. The suspicious people had already left the area.
EAST RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy