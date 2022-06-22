ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Canfield marketing agency playing role in USFL playoffs

By Dave Sess
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyfeM_0gIrSc8600

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local marketing agency is playing a big role in the USFL playoffs and championship game.

898 Marketing in Canfield is developing the strategy behind the marketing, PR and communication needs of the football league.

Man arrested, accused of tieing up woman and beating her in Mesopotamia

The playoffs are being held in Canton and this marketing campaign is driving awareness and ticket sales.

898 Marketing emerged from the pack to win the contract and realizes this USFL Championship is a big opportunity.

“I think it also says a lot about our Valley. It says a lot about the opportunities of the agencies and services that we have there — the talent that comes out of, not only Youngstown State, but is born and bred here in the area. In that, we can compete at the national level with national brands like the USFL on the biggest stage of their career,” said Jeff Ryznar, of 898 Marketing.

The USFL semi-finals are Saturday in Canton. 898 Marketing figures attendance is going to be higher than initial expectations. The championship game is July 3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ohio wins Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic on TD in final minute

Youngstown State recruit Beau Brungard of Springfield threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game with 22 seconds left to lead Ohio to a 35-28 victory over Pennsylvania in the 43rd annual Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic high school football all-star game at Geneva College on Thursday night. Brungard was 17 for...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

FORMER LADY QUAKER GOLFER OPENS EYES AT JUNIOR INVITE

ALLIANCE, OH- Former Salem standout and current Youngstown State University Lady Penguin Golfer Kelly Hutton finished 5th today at the PGA junior invitational at Tannenhauf Golf Club. Hutton recorded an 82 including a 38 on the back 9. Congratulations to Kelly on a great round!
SALEM, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Agency#Usfl#Marketing Campaign#American Football#Sports#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Buckeye roster is full of Tigers for the Penn-Ohio Classic

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – For six members of the Springfield Tigers football team, this summer provides a bittersweet moment to play together one more time.  Six Tiger teammates will participate in the 46th annual Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic all-star football game Thursday, June 23rd at Geneva College’s Reeves Stadium.  The kickoff is set for 7:00 […]
BEAVER FALLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canfield, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Canfield, OH
WFMJ.com

Amateur Boxing returns to Boardman Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Amateur boxing returns to Youngstown Saturday night. Lights Out Management presents "A Magical Night of Amateur Boxing...One Round at a Time at the Magic Tree Pu & Eatery. Fifteen bouts are scheduled including seven local fighters. The main event is Zion Hensley vs Danica Reyna. Doors open...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Mohogany Sharae’ Huff, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Miss Mohogany Sharae’ Huff will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Huff 41, of Youngstown, transitioned this earthly life on Tuesday, June 14,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Valley farmers markets being held through fall months

The summer season is in full swing and farmers markets are back in the Valley. Seven members of the Mahoning Valley Farmers Networks have begun their weekly sales and will continue into the fall months. The network started in 2021 and aims to bring fresh and healthy food to people...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy