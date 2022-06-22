ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Fika Fika Creamery and Dot & Dough to Join Revamped Food Hall

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 3 days ago

Fika Fika Creamery and Dot & Dough will make their way down from the LA market, landing in San Diego’s Sorrento Valley this year. Local franchisees and siblings Kathy Mangiapane and Peter Nguyen will bring the ice cream and mochi doughnut concepts to Retail Insite’s planned food hall, Mercato at Sorrento .

Kathy Mangiapane tells What Now San Diego the dessert concepts will share one space as part of the revitalization of the Sorrento Valley food hub. “Mercato at Sorrento is bringing in new concepts, making it more of a weekend spot. Not just a weekday lunch stop for the local work crowd,” shares Mangiapane.

Local corporate businesses in the Sorrento Valley neighborhood can also look forward to catering options to bring their gourmet doughnuts to their offices too. Besides this project, Mangiapane is also working on bringing the popular boba tea cafe Teaspoon to 4S Ranch later this Summer.

Both Fika Fika Creamery and Dot & Dough originated in the Los Angeles area by founders Jason Tsai and Avis Tao who brought together trending desserts with unique flavors. Mangiapane shares that the founding team have tried these brands together with much success in other SoCal food halls like the Rodeo 39 Public Market in Stanton.

Fika Fika serves 19 handmade ice cream flavors daily like Strawberry Pocky, Young Coconut Ube, and boba-inspired flavors like Osmanthus Oolong, Jasmine Green Milk Tea, and Japanese Hojicha. Scoops are served by the cup, pint, or in a regular, rose, or ube waffle cone.

Dot & Dough specializes in cream-filled Malasadas in flavors like Earl Grey, Matcha, and Belgian Chocolate. Plus colorful glazed mochi doughnuts and mochi dots, served alongside specialty tea and coffee drinks.

The dessert duo is expected to launch in the Mercato at Sorrento Food Hall in Fall 2022 . Get to know Dot & Dough and Fika Fika Creamery on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oD6Zf_0gIrSGuE00
Photo: Fika Fika Creamery Official


Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

LA’s Smoked Meat Superstar Heritage Barbecue Bringing Restaurant and Brewery to Oceanside

A Michelin-recognized restaurant known as one of the leaders of the burgeoning Los Angeles barbecue scene is heading to Oceanside. After operating as a wildly successful pop-up at regional Southern California breweries, Heritage Barbecue established its first restaurant in San Juan Capistrano in 2020, which was named one of “America’s Best New BBQ Spots” by Food & Wine Magazine and earned Bib Gourmand status in the 2021 Michelin Guide.
OCEANSIDE, CA
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego beer column: Since 2020, 17 local breweries have closed

Welcome back to Brewery Rowe, which has been on hiatus since spring 2020. (Sara Butler’s Hop Talk admirably filled this gap, but she’s departed for fresh writing opportunities on the East Coast.) I’ve only been gone two-plus years. Nothing’s changed, right?. “There are many things that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
coolsandiegosights.com

Celebrities, giant chickens, and history in Carlsbad!

Did you know the historic 1914 Twin Inns restaurant in Carlsbad hosted a variety of celebrities over the years? (Including Groucho Marx, who took the occasion to promote his latest movie Duck Soup.) Did you know the restaurant’s big plaster chickens along Highway 101 were featured in National Geographic Magazine?...
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Los Angeles Area#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Sorrento#Socal#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: June 24-26 – Fire & Ice

Gotta dance? Check. Want a neighborhood celebration or two? Check. Hungry? Check, check and check. This San Diego weekend offers up the goods – and more. The season takes hold at the San Diego Museum of Art for Summer Fridays, when the Balboa Park attraction stays open until 8 p.m. And this week, for the kick off, admission is free. To coincide with the launch, the museum hosts “Expressions of Pride: On the Steps at SDMA” with performances by Disco Riot, Gilbert Castellanos and the San Diego Shakespeare Society, beginning at 4 p.m. Summer Fridays continue through Aug. 5.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

This unique space is perfect for your next event

The Ilan-Lael Foundation was founded by James and Anne Hubbell in 1982 and sponsored public art projects, lectures, seminars and exhibitions in San Diego and Tijuana. As Ashley explains, you can now experience private tours of the Hubbell’s residence or even host an event.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Potato Chip Rock, The Barn, Barona Drags, Oasis Camel Dairy, the Turkey Inn, goat yoga

As Lakeside fades in my rearview and Ramona’s foothills loom in before me, I inhale my surroundings. Despite 20 years of living in San Diego, my Midwestern heart has yet to normalize the Western movie set backdrop that flies past my window. I am struck by the same thought every time: Ramona is the most underrated community in San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kolomkobir.com

8-Acre Ramona Ranch Offers Horse Stables, Barn, Luxury Pool

RAMONA, CA — A stunning 8-acre estate in the heart of Ramona’s Wine Trail offers brand new equine facilities, including 4500 linear feet of new equine fencing. For the humans is a single-level ranch home with a gourmet kitchen, spacious master bedroom and lots of windows and light. Outside, take in beautiful views from a deluxe pool, or grill a meal from the full outdoor kitchen.
RAMONA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Single-Room Occupancy Hotel 330 Mar Vista Drive

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center located at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on July 5, 2022, at 6:00 PM, to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter:
VISTA, CA
visitcarlsbad.com

Sustainable Vitamin Sea at the Carlsbad Aquafarm

If you’re from the village by the sea, aquatic life is a part of your every day. From entertainment to relaxation, being near the water is a coastal perk that many travel miles and miles to experience. Even so, what’s beneath the water is a part of coastal living that many never even think about. Water sports, surfing, and sunbathing are all fun activities that get us splashing around. But what’s underneath the surface and why does it matter?
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego Business Journal

San Diego Apartment Rents Soaring

Monthly apartment rents in San Diego have shot up by 20.3% over the past year with more hikes likely, although the pace of the increases may slow, according to Apartment List, an online listing services. “This isn’t something that’s necessarily unique to San Diego right now. We are seeing really...
SAN DIEGO, CA
What Now San Diego

What Now San Diego

San Diego County, CA
133
Followers
84
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsandiego.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy