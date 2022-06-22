Fika Fika Creamery and Dot & Dough to Join Revamped Food Hall

Fika Fika Creamery and Dot & Dough will make their way down from the LA market, landing in San Diego’s Sorrento Valley this year. Local franchisees and siblings Kathy Mangiapane and Peter Nguyen will bring the ice cream and mochi doughnut concepts to Retail Insite’s planned food hall, Mercato at Sorrento .

Kathy Mangiapane tells What Now San Diego the dessert concepts will share one space as part of the revitalization of the Sorrento Valley food hub. “Mercato at Sorrento is bringing in new concepts, making it more of a weekend spot. Not just a weekday lunch stop for the local work crowd,” shares Mangiapane.

Local corporate businesses in the Sorrento Valley neighborhood can also look forward to catering options to bring their gourmet doughnuts to their offices too. Besides this project, Mangiapane is also working on bringing the popular boba tea cafe Teaspoon to 4S Ranch later this Summer.

Both Fika Fika Creamery and Dot & Dough originated in the Los Angeles area by founders Jason Tsai and Avis Tao who brought together trending desserts with unique flavors. Mangiapane shares that the founding team have tried these brands together with much success in other SoCal food halls like the Rodeo 39 Public Market in Stanton.

Fika Fika serves 19 handmade ice cream flavors daily like Strawberry Pocky, Young Coconut Ube, and boba-inspired flavors like Osmanthus Oolong, Jasmine Green Milk Tea, and Japanese Hojicha. Scoops are served by the cup, pint, or in a regular, rose, or ube waffle cone.

Dot & Dough specializes in cream-filled Malasadas in flavors like Earl Grey, Matcha, and Belgian Chocolate. Plus colorful glazed mochi doughnuts and mochi dots, served alongside specialty tea and coffee drinks.

The dessert duo is expected to launch in the Mercato at Sorrento Food Hall in Fall 2022 . Get to know Dot & Dough and Fika Fika Creamery on Instagram.

Photo: Fika Fika Creamery Official

Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .