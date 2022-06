BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank G. Martin, Jr. of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 19, at Briarfield Manor in Austintown, Ohio. Frank is together again with his wife, Edith (Falasco) who passed away in June 2018. Frank was born on November 27, 1934, in Youngtown, Ohio to...

