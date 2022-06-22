ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Garcia to lead Coronado High softball program

By Christianna Barbosa
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is press release from Coronado High School

The Lubbock ISD Athletics Department announced today the hiring of Monique Garcia as the new head coach of the Lady Mustang softball program at Coronado High School.


Garcia is returning home to Lubbock after a brief coaching stint in Colorado. She most recently coached at Sandcreek High School (Colorado) and Floydada High School. She is a graduate of Lubbock Christian University and had a successful collegiate playing career, earning the Lone Star Conference Player of the Week five times and earning spots on the All Lone Star Conference team in 2017 and 2018.


Garcia is also an alumna of Coronado, participating in the Lady Mustang softball program in 2013 and 2014. She currently holds 14 single-season softball records at Coronado, including strikeouts, wins, innings pitched, and shutouts. She led the Lady Mustangs to the 2014 state tournament, earning Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) 5A All-State, TGCA 4A/5A Player of the Year, Texas Sports Writers Association Honorable Mention All-State, Lone Star Varsity Super Softball Team Player of the Year, and District 2-5A Most Valuable Player designations.


Garcia replaces Nancy Picken, who has recently stepped away from coaching.

(Press release from Coronado High School.)

