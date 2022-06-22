ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

DUI accident in Northern Lancaster County, bicyclist injured in collision

 2 days ago
LANCASTER, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County police responded to a crash on Doe Run Road near Indian Village Road. The car, operated by Nicholas Piper, of Lititz, had been traveling west on Doe Run...

