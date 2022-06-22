ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres manager Bob Melvin cleared from COVID protocols

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7muf_0gIrQCRk00

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin returned Wednesday after being sidelined by COVID-19 protocols for 11 games.

“I might be the healthiest guy that you might be around ever during this whole thing right now.," Melvin said during his media session before the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Melvin said he's been asymptomatic for the last nine days. He went into the protocols in between games of a doubleheader on June 11. He said he felt a little scratch in his throat and tested positive. “The next day I had no symptoms. I've had no symptoms the entire time since.”

“It feels great to be back. That was very unsettling to sit around like that and have to watch games for that long and feeling the way I did. It's a crazy world we live in,” he added.

Quality control coach Ryan Flaherty managed 10 games in Melvin's absence and bench coach Ryan Christenson was cleared from protocols in time to manage Tuesday night. Christenson went into protocols the same time as Melvin.

The Padres went 6-5 in Melvin's absence. They entered Wednesday's play percentage points behind the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the NL West.

Melvin also missed nine games after undergoing prostate surgery on May 11.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (37-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-28, second in the NL West) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -130, Padres +111; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

San Diego Padres square off against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies (37-35, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (45-28, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-5, 4.71 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (0-4, 5.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -118, Phillies -101; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Analysis: Moving Forward, Mariners Will Have Top-5 Bullpen in Baseball

The Mariners recently designated two of their bullpen arms, Sergio Romo and Roenis Elías, for assignment. Neither had been particularly helpful for a struggling bullpen that currently ranks 16th in baseball with an ERA of 4.04. Although Elías has gotten decent results, his peripheral and predictive stats were concerning,...
SEATTLE, WA
ABC News

ABC News

709K+
Followers
161K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy