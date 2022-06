The NYPD has posted an image and description of a man on their Crime Stoppers account who they say has been stalking an MTA worker in Brooklyn. An MTA employee, 33, who works at the Parkside Avenue subway station in Brooklyn told police that a man “intentionally and repeatedly”showed up at the station on several occasions between April 3 and April 11, according to the NYPD in a press release obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO