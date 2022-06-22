ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millinocket, ME

Juneteenth message sparks outrage against Maine business. ‘Disgraceful and unacceptable’

By Vandana Ravikumar
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA business in Maine is facing backlash over a racist sign posted in its window on Juneteenth. “Juneteenth ~it’s whatever…” the sign said. “We’re closed. Enjoy your fried chicken & collard greens.”. A picture of the sign, taped to the front of the Harry...

Comments / 34

David Tacy
2d ago

this brings me to the Trumpet awards shoe that was on the other night a Black's only black excellence show. can you imagine the backlash if we ever did a white only white excellence awards

Reply(9)
14
Hatrick
2d ago

If it had said enjoy your corn beef and cabbage on Saint Patty's day it wouldn't even be in the news!🤔🤭

Reply(2)
16
 

Related
TheDailyBeast

Insurance Agency Probably Wishes It Hadn’t Posted Racist Juneteenth Sign

An insurance agency in Maine that posted a racist Juneteenth sign has gotten so much flak that Progressive cut ties with it and Yelp disabled comments on the business’ page, CNBC reported. A photo posted on Facebook showed the sign at the Harry E. Reed Insurance Agency in Millinocket read: “Juneteenth ~it’s whatever... We’re closed. Enjoy your fried chicken & collard greens.” The firm’s Yelp rating sank to one-star as people began posting negative reviews. Progressive spokeman Jeff Sibel said it was “appalled” by the sign.
MILLINOCKET, ME
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
The Independent

White parents chase Black teacher out of town over CRT fears before following her to next town

A distinguished Black educational leader was hounded out of two different Georgia school districts within months of her hiring, as conservative groups and angry white parents protested what they falsely believed was the introduction of critical race theory (CRT) into their schools.According to a new ProPublica report, educator Cecelia Lewis was by all accounts a beloved leader throughout her educational career.When she left a position as a principal at a school in Maryland in 2021, they created a wall to honour her, featuring her signature signoff in messages to students, “If no one’s told you they care about you...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Black Enterprise

Florida Panhandle Has A Sundown Town With Only Four Black Residents

A small town in Florida has a little-known history that makes it a less than desirable place for Black people. According to the Florida Times-Union, a town known as Jay has four Black residents due to its racist history. According to the outlet, it was revealed that it’s a “sundown town,” meaning that all non-white people must leave town before sundown or face the consequences.
POLITICS
NBC News

Companies face backlash for selling Juneteenth branded products

Last year, President Biden signed a bill officially recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, a date that has been celebrated for centuries that commemorates the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster takes a look at the social media backlash companies are receiving after attempting to commercialize the holiday. June 17, 2022.
ECONOMY
TODAY.com

‘Hateful’ anti-LGBTQ graduation speech at Ohio high school sparks outrage

A high school graduation speech telling students to “choose a spouse” based on “biblical principles” is sparking outrage online. “Choose a spouse, I suggest,” alumnus Jim McGuire said in a commencement address at River Valley High School in Caledonia, Ohio. “I also strongly suggest to make sure to choose biblical principles, you know a male with a female and female with a male.”
OHIO STATE
Black Enterprise

White Folks Twice Run An Educator Out Of Town Over Critical Race Theory In Georgia

Educator Cecelia Lewis was twice run out of towns in Georgia by white Trump supporters, according to Pro Publica. Lewis, who was a principal at a Maryland middle school, and her husband were preparing to move from Maryland to the town of Woodstock in 2021 after she accepted a position with the Cherokee County School District about 30 minutes from her new town.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA

