Relationship Advice

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall to divorce: New York Times

By Drew Angerer
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall, pictured in July 2018, will divorce after more than six years of marriage /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and model Jerry Hall are getting divorced, the New York Times reported Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

It will be the fourth divorce for the 91-year-old Murdoch, who married Hall, 65, in London in March 2016.

The Australian Murdoch is worth more than $17 billion, according to Forbes.

The New York Times reported that the separation is unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses he holds stakes in, which include parent companies of Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.

His powerful global media empire also includes the New York Post, The Times of London and British tabloid The Sun.

Bryce Tom, a spokesman for Murdoch, said he had no comment to make when contacted by AFP.

A representative for Hall did not immediately respond to a request for a statement.

Murdoch's first wife was Patricia Booker, an Australian flight attendant, whom he divorced in the late 1960s.

He and his second wife, Anna, a newspaper reporter, were together more than 30 years before divorcing in 1999.

Murdoch then married entrepreneur Wendi Deng. They divorced in 2013.

Hall, who is also an actress, was the longtime partner of The Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger, with whom she has four children.

Comments / 7

Scott Allen
2d ago

old Rupert better get his checkbook handy. Dominion is coming after Fox and 1.6 billion.....

Reply
7
Adela Lozano
3d ago

Is that because he wouldn’t take her to lunch? Wasn’t there a contest on who he would take to lunch….I guess she didn’t win..

Reply
2
