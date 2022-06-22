Flood Advisory in effect for Swan River, Bigfork Bay

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a Flood Advisory for the Swan River after high lake levels and increased flow. Flathead Lake reached full pool on Monday after continued heavy rain, which has also been causing flooding in other parts of the county. The NWS said the Bigfork Bay could experience flooding of docks and unpredictable boating conditions. Flooding of low lying areas near the river is expected. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Those who live in the area should remain alert to possible flooding or the advisory being upgraded to a warning. An update is expected to be released at 11 p.m. tonight, 24 hours after the NWS announced the Flood Advisory late Tuesday night.

Other rivers in the area remain under dangerous conditions as well . The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said a 43-year-old man died Tuesday after his raft capsized on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River in rapids below Moccasin Creek. The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging all people to stay out of rivers currently because the danger is so great. In a release, they continued: “While the rivers are cool and inviting, they are incredibly unsafe currently. The rivers are extremely high and dangerous. The water is high, cold, and there is a significant amount of debris in the river. The river conditions are ever changing, and high waters make the water extremely unsafe.” They also encourage people to wear their life jackets when near the water. Follow their Facebook page for more information about current conditions.