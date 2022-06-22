ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Aunt pulls 6-year-old from SUV going down boat ramp before both drown in West Virginia

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

A child and his aunt drowned in a West Virginia river after the woman pulled the 6-year-old from a moving car during a fishing trip, authorities say.

Night fishing was a family tradition , Joniesha Johnson told WSAZ. She and her sister, Michelle Godsey, 31, were passing that tradition onto their own children this past weekend in Dunbar, located right outside of Charleston.

Godsey took 6-year-old Deonco Howard, her nephew and Johnson’s son, to go night fishing at the Shawnee boat ramp off the Kanawha River on Friday, June 17, the Kanawha Sheriff’s Office said in a statement .

But the night did not go as planned.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deonco went to turn off the headlights of their SUV. The SUV rolled down the boat ramp, with the boy inside, and hit Godsey.

Godsey managed to pull Howard from the vehicle, but neither survived, drowning in the river.

Local law enforcement began searching the river after receiving a 911 call at 1:30 am, the sheriff’s office said. Search crews recovered Godsey’s body on Saturday and Howard’s body on Sunday. Initially, authorities identified the aunt under an alias, later learning her real name.

“Everything he did with football, basketball whatever sport he did, he wanted to make sure you knew who Deonco was,” Johnson told WSAZ of her son.

Mysterious kayak found off Virginia coast. Officials need help deciphering its clues

Man drowns in Lake Mead as winds sink boat over Father’s Day weekend, officials say

Swimmer’s foot gets pinned under rocks in Oregon river. Her Apple Watch saved her

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Suv#Kayaks#Accident
SCDNReports

Indiana Manhunt: Armed & Dangerous - Do Not Approach

Indiana police are on the hunt for a wanted man they call "armed and dangerous." Matthew John Gilbert, 41, is currently wanted on a felony warrant. Officers from the CCSO, thought they'd caught up with him when they received a report Thursday morning that he'd gone into a home in the 4000 block of US421 armed with a weapon looking for more weapons and money.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
4K+
Followers
434
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy