Where’s the secret Van Gogh immersive show? Sacramento-area warehouse is being set up

A West Sacramento building reveals one Van Gogh immersive art exhibit’s “secret” location, though it’s still a work in progress headed into the opening.

Sacramentans may have spotted a blue mural featuring Van Gogh’s iconic moving brushstrokes, his portrait and the exhibit’s name, “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” facing the railroad on Jefferson Boulevard.

A Sacramento Bee journalist observed ongoing construction at the site Wednesday. A worker said that the exhibit will be opened soon. The organizers did not respond to The Bee about when the location will be announced.

After the Bee found the site, the website updated to list the location. Tickets went on sale in March and it appeared June 22 was the first day, while the website listed only a vague “June” for its opening.

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is one of two digital art shows that will flash projections of the Dutch post-impressionist artist, Vincent van Gogh, in the capital city region. The other exhibit, “ Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is coming to West Sacramento in November at Starry Night Pavilion in Sutter Health Park.

Muralist Arthur Brouthers, of Charlotte, N.C., paints a portrait of Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh on the side of a building facing Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento on Wednesday for an immersive art experience that is planned to open soon. Nathaniel Levine/nlevine@sacbee.com

Located at 31 15th Street, the artwork appears to have been painted over the weekend on June 18. A muralist on Wednesday was repainting the portrait of Van Gogh.

Multiple similar immersive experiences have drawn on the concept of “secret locations,” promising to reveal where the event is later while selling tickets with the anonymity. It’s exciting for some, but confusing for others.

In some cases, the mystery locations have resulted in delays and ticket refunds.

“Immersive Van Gogh,” another version of the art experience, in Kansas City, Missouri, had issues finding a venue, after selling more than 100,000 tickets.

Recently, “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” was set to open on June 1 in Cincinnati. But due to “unexpected production delays” the date was moved to June 4, according to The Enquirer. Unlike the Sacramento event, however, the location was announced a month earlier in May.

The two events did eventually proceed.