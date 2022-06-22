ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Police searching Lake Knickerbocker for man’s body

By Conner Evans
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zreOU_0gIrM39w00
Lake Knickerbocker is located in the Chattahoochee Country Club area of Gainesville near Lake Lanier. - photo by Scott Rogers

Authorities are searching for a man’s body they believe to be located in Lake Knickerbocker in Gainesville.

Gainesville Police are investigating the case as a possible suicide, Lt. Kevin Holbrook told The Times. Police were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, and are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Georgia Department of Natural Resources to search the lake.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Drowning victim recovered from Lake Lanier in Forsyth County

Multiple agencies worked together Friday afternoon to recover a man's body from Lake Lanier at Van's Tavern Park in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers said a Forsyth County diver recovered the man's body from about 35 feet of water at about 1 p.m. Crews were first dispatched to the scene shortly after 12 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: One man dead following accidental drowning at Georgia lake

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police say one man is dead after drowning in a Georgia lake. On Thursday, the Gainesville Police Department responded to Lake Lanier, off Pearl Nix Parkway. Authorities say an adult male died following an accidental drowning. His identity is being withheld...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities searching for possible suicide victim in Lake Knickerbocker

Authorities have been searching for a possible suicide victim in Lake Knickerbocker in Gainesville since 9 a.m. Wednesday. Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said Gainesville Police, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources were all involved in the search. Holbrook said they believe an...
GAINESVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Georgia Sun

16-year-old arrested in Canton for human trafficking of 13-year-old

CANTON — Canton Police arrested a 16-year-old girl who they say was trafficking a kidnapped 13-year-old across state lines. On Wednesday, June 22, at about 10:24 a.m., an officer with the Canton Police Department conducted a traffic stop, which resulted in the arrest of a juvenile female for human trafficking, kidnapping, and multiple other charges.
CANTON, GA
CBS 46

Body of 20-year-old male recovered from water at Lake Lanier, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a 20-year-old male was recovered from the water after officials say he drowned at Lake Lanier near Vanns Tavern Park on Friday afternoon. According to Lt. Judd Smith of Special Operations and Support, a local fire department located a victim in 30 feet of water around noon. The victim was swimming with a group of friends near the courtesy dock of the boat ramp and failed to resurface after going under.
ATLANTA, GA
wrwh.com

Three Suspects Believed Involved In Cleveland Gun Shop Burglary

(Cleveland)- Authorities are pursuing leads on three suspects who they say were involved in a burglary at Straight Shooters, a gun and ammo store in Cleveland. Just before five AM Friday morning, Cleveland Police Officers responded to an alarm call at the business located on South Main Street. Cleveland Police...
CLEVELAND, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Gainesville Police
CBS 46

Hall County authorities reunite wandering girl with family

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County authorities reunited a 12-year-old girl with her family after she was found wandering the street Thursday night. The Sheriff’s Office says the young girl was walking along Poplar Springs Road and Guiness Way when deputies approached her and learned she was non-verbal. Investigators...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kidnapped 13-year-old girl rescued during traffic stop, Canton police say

CANTON, Ga. - A 13-year-old girl believed to be the victim of human trafficking was rescued Wednesday during a traffic stop, Canton police said. A 16-year-old has since been arrested on human trafficking, kidnapping, and multiple other charges. So much just did not add up during that stop along North...
CANTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Man reports burglary in apartment, church reports missing funds from forged check and more

On June 16 at 1:52 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at 505 Riverbend Parkway, according to a report from ACCPD. According to the report, the man who reported the burglary locked his door at approximately 8:30 a.m. that day and returned from work at 1:30 p.m. to find his door seemingly opened with a tool, which was later confirmed by an officer, and several items missing from his room.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

An Acworth Woman Dies in a Two Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 61, Bartow County

An Acworth woman dies in a two-vehicle crash in White, Georgia. According to reports with the Georgia State Patrol, on June 21, 2022, at approximately 3:48 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 61 at Mahan Road. Forty-eight-year-old, Tonya Sue Lofasso of Acworth died in the two-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation determined that a white Freightliner truck hauling a car dolly was traveling north on Highway 61, attempting to turn left into a private drive at 4093 and 61. A blue Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on the highway one vehicle behind the Freightliner truck. Lofasso, the driver of the Motorcycle was following too closely to the vehicle in front of her and swerved left in an attempt to avoid striking the rear of the vehicle. The motorcycle traveled into the southbound lane of travel and struck the left front side of the Freightliner truck with the front of the motorcycle. The driver of the Harley Davidson was identified as Tonya Sue Lofasso of Acworth, who succumbed to her injuries.
ACWORTH, GA
nowhabersham.com

2 ejected from motorcycle, seriously injured in GA 365 crash

A Toccoa couple was seriously injured when a pickup truck sideswiped their motorcycle, causing it to overturn, the state patrol says. Todd and Amy McCollum, both 41, were ejected from the bike. The crash happened around 12:14 p.m. on June 22 on GA 365 South near Cody Road in Mt. Airy.
TOCCOA, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Snellville man arrested following shots fired incident in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (June 23, 2022) – A 21-year-old Snellville man was arrested following reports of shots fired in Loganville Wednesday night. According to Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville, Loganville Police Department officers responded to the reports of shots fired at 8:20 p.m. in the Alexander Crossing complex.
LOGANVILLE, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
171
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy