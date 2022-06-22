Police searching Lake Knickerbocker for man’s body

Lake Knickerbocker is located in the Chattahoochee Country Club area of Gainesville near Lake Lanier. - photo by Scott Rogers

Authorities are searching for a man’s body they believe to be located in Lake Knickerbocker in Gainesville.

Gainesville Police are investigating the case as a possible suicide, Lt. Kevin Holbrook told The Times. Police were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, and are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Georgia Department of Natural Resources to search the lake.