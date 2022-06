A Goose Creek man is charged in the death of a Dorchester County man who was thrown from an ATV in rural Colleton County. The accident occurred on private property off of Parkers Ferry Road on June 18. About 3 p.m., the Colleton County 911-emergency dispatch center received reports of the crash. “The GPS signal from the cell phone indicated the caller was south of the reported location and well off the road,” said Barry McRoy, chief of Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO